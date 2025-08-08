Senators Roll to 9-1 Win over Portland Friday Night
August 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators beat the Portland Sea Dogs 9-1 at FNB Field behind solid pitching by the Sens pitching staff and two three-run innings.
Phillip Glasser set the tone immediately, belting a solo homer in the first to give Harrisburg a quick lead. Portland tied it in the fourth on Marvin Alcantara's solo shot, but the Senators took control in the fifth. A balk and RBI singles from Kevin Made and Sam Brown pushed Harrisburg ahead 4-1.
The Senators kept the pressure on, with Branden Boissiere driving in two more runs in the sixth and adding another RBI single in the eighth. Glasser finished 2-for-5 with three stolen bases and three runs scored, while Boissiere went 4-for-5 with three RBIs.
Hyun-il Choi (5-4) earned the win in relief, allowing just one run over two innings. Harrisburg's offense piled up 13 hits and stole seven bases in the victory, improving to 51-54 on the season.
Eastern League Stories from August 8, 2025
- Baysox Rally Late, But Fall Just Short Against the RubberDucks on Friday Night - Chesapeake Baysox
- Yesavage Fans Nine as Losing Skid Slides to Three Games - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Reading Rallies to Take Game Four against New Hampshire - Reading Fightin Phils
- Valdez, Gourson Go Back-To-Back in Extra Inning Loss - Altoona Curve
- Senators Roll to 9-1 Win over Portland Friday Night - Harrisburg Senators
- Martin Crushes 10th Home Run in Patriots Loss to Binghamton Friday - Somerset Patriots
- Erie Falters in Hamm's Return - Erie SeaWolves
- Santucci Shines, Clifford Continues Dominance in Binghamton's Win in Somerset - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Wishkoski Homers Twice in 8-3 Squirrels Win - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Yard Goats Win 3-2 in 10 Innings - Hartford Yard Goats
- August 8, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Fisher Cats Look to Snap Slide Behind Yeager - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Harrisburg Senators Stories
- Senators Roll to 9-1 Win over Portland Friday Night
- Senators Walk off Sea Dogs, 5-4, in Wild Finish at FNB Field
- Senators Top Sea Dogs 6-3 Behind Glasser's Big Night
- Senators Fall 1-0 in Pitchers' Duel with Sea Dogs
- Senators Shut out 2-0 in Series Finale in Binghamton