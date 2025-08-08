Senators Roll to 9-1 Win over Portland Friday Night

The Harrisburg Senators beat the Portland Sea Dogs 9-1 at FNB Field behind solid pitching by the Sens pitching staff and two three-run innings.

Phillip Glasser set the tone immediately, belting a solo homer in the first to give Harrisburg a quick lead. Portland tied it in the fourth on Marvin Alcantara's solo shot, but the Senators took control in the fifth. A balk and RBI singles from Kevin Made and Sam Brown pushed Harrisburg ahead 4-1.

The Senators kept the pressure on, with Branden Boissiere driving in two more runs in the sixth and adding another RBI single in the eighth. Glasser finished 2-for-5 with three stolen bases and three runs scored, while Boissiere went 4-for-5 with three RBIs.

Hyun-il Choi (5-4) earned the win in relief, allowing just one run over two innings. Harrisburg's offense piled up 13 hits and stole seven bases in the victory, improving to 51-54 on the season.







