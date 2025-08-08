Santucci Shines, Clifford Continues Dominance in Binghamton's Win in Somerset

August 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BRIDGEWATER, N.J. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (26-11, 71-33) defeated the Somerset Patriots, 5-2, on Friday night at TD Bank Ballpark. Binghamton has won three-straight games and has guaranteed at least a series split.

Left-hander Jonathan Santucci (3-0) was dominant in his start for Binghamton. Santucci earned the win and allowed two runs (one earned run) on just two hits over a career-high-tying six innings. Santucci retired 10-straight at one point, before allowing his first hit of the game in the fourth inning, and he retired 17 batters over an 18-batter stretch. He spun six innings for the third time in his professional career and the second time at the Double-A level.

Right fielder Ryan Clifford recorded three runs batted in and was responsible for generating three go-ahead run-scoring plays. In his first two plate appearances, he drove in a run on a double play that made it 1-0 and then drove in a run on a sacrifice fly that made it 2-1. In his third plate appearance, Clifford crushed a two-run home run with two outs that gave Binghamton a 4-2 lead.

Clifford's home run off left-hander Brock Selvidge (2-4) in the fifth inning traveled 405 feet to center field and had an exit velocity of 107.1 miles per hour. It marked his Double-A-leading 24th home run of the season and third home run of the series. Clifford now has 75 runs batted in this season, which also leads Double-A.

In the first inning, center fielder Jett Williams led off with a single, reached second on an error and stole third base. Clifford later drove in Williams on a double play, which put Binghamton ahead 1-0. Somerset (21-16, 56-50) tied the game in the bottom of the first when shortstop George Lombard Jr. scored on an error.

Binghamton grabbed a 2-1 lead in the top of the third on Clifford's sacrifice fly that scored Williams. Somerset tied the game in the bottom of the fourth on center fielder Garrett Martin's solo home run.

In the fifth inning, Williams hit a one-out single. Later in the frame, Clifford unloaded on a go-ahead two-run home run to center that put Binghamton up 4-2. The Rumble Ponies scored again in the sixth when designated hitter D'Andre Smith doubled, got to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch that made it 5-2.

Left-hander Daniel Juarez spun two scoreless frames with one strikeout, while allowing two hits and one walk in relief. Right-hander Carlos Guzman recorded his sixth save of the season with one strikeout in a perfect ninth inning.

The Rumble Ponies continue a six-game road series against the Somerset Patriots (Double-A, New York Yankees) on Saturday at TD Bank Ballpark. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and the games will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Clifford recorded his team-leading 18th multi-hit game and his sixth game with at least three runs batted in...Williams went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, a walk, and a career-high-tying three stolen bases...Williams recorded three stolen bases in a game for the fourth time in his career and the first time since July 3, 2023, with Single-A St. Lucie...Williams recorded his 24th multi-hit game and team-leading ninth three-hit game of the season...Williams extended his hit streak to four games and on-base streak to five games...Smith went 2-for-4 with a double and run scored and recorded his 20th multi-hit game...Catcher Chris Suero drew a walk in the third inning and extended his on-base streak to 11 games.







Eastern League Stories from August 8, 2025

