Aidan Miller Named Eastern League Player of the Week

August 11, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - Major League Baseball announced on Monday that Reading Fightin Phils shortstop Aidan Miller was named the Eastern League Player of the Week.

Over six games last week at New Hampshire, the Phillies No. 2 prospect slashed .385/.469/.692 (1.161 OPS). The 21-year old added 10 runs, five doubles, a home run, four RBI and was a perfect six-for-six in stolen bases. Miller posted multiple hits in four-of-six games, which included a three-hit game on Tuesday and three-straight two-hit games from Friday to Sunday to finish the series. Also highlighted in Miller's week was four runs in Saturday's 16-1 trouncing of New Hampshire, which matched a career high for Miller.

For the week, Miller ranked seventh in the Eastern League in average (.385), second in slugging percentage (.692), second in OPS (1.161), tied for first in hits (10), first in doubles (5), first in extra-base hits (6), first in total bases (18), first in runs (10) and tied for second in stolen bases (6). On the season, Miller paces the league with 44 stolen bases, which leads second place by four. He's also fourth in walks (56) and tied for sixth in runs scored (55).

Miller has spent the entire season with Reading, appearing in 89 games. He's currently posting a slash line of .240/.357/.383 (.740 OPS), along with 55 runs, 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 29 RBI. After swiping 23 bases last season, Miller has posted 44 stolen bases, which is a career-high. After stealing his 40th base of the season last Thursday at New Hampshire, Miller became the first R-Phil since Quintin Berry (48) in 2009 to swipe 40-or-more bags in a year. Miller is six stolen bases shy of 50, which would make him the first Fightin Phil since Jose Leiva (50) in 1987 to steal 50+ bases in a season.

Miller split 2024 between three levels in the Phillies system. He began the year playing 39 games with Clearwater (A), prior to his promotion to Jersey Shore (A+). After appearing in 58 games with the BlueClaws, Miller was promoted to Reading (AA) for the final two weeks of the season. The Dunedin, Florida, native began his pro career in 2023, playing ten games each with the FCL-Phillies (ROK) and Clearwater. The Phillies selected Miller in the first round (27th overall) of the 2023 draft out of Mitchell High School in New Port Richey, Florida.

This week's Eastern League Player of the Week accolade is the second league award in Miller's career. He was also named South Atlantic League Player of the Month of August in 2024. Miller is the second Fightin Phil to receive a league award this season, as Griff McGarry was named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week on April 7.

