Mets No. 8 Prospect A.J. Ewing Promoted to Double-A Binghamton

August 11, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, announced Monday that Mets No. 8 prospect A.J. Ewing has been promoted to Double-A Binghamton, along with RHP Saul Garcia and RHP Brendan Girton.

Ewing, 21, has a slash line of .308/.410/.429 with an .839 OPS between Single-A St. Lucie and High-A Brooklyn this season. Ewing finishes his tenure in Brooklyn second in the South Atlantic League (SAL) in average (.288) and 5th in OBP (.387). In 78 games with Brooklyn, Ewing had 26 RBIs and 46 walks. In 18 games with St. Lucie, Ewing hit .400 with a 1.121 OPS.

Ewing was named the SAL League Player of the Week for the week of May 13-18. He was selected in the fourth round (compensatory pick) of the 2023 MLB Draft from Springboro High School in Ohio.

Garcia, 22, is 4-2 with a 1.85 ERA in 30 appearances with Brooklyn over 34 innings. He has 59 strikeouts and only 22 walks, with opponents batting just .175 against him. The Mets signed him as an international free agent out of Naguanagua, Venezuela, in June of 2021.

Girton, 23, is 3-3 with a 2.59 ERA in 21 games (17 starts) with Brooklyn over 76.1 IP, in his first full professional season. He has a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 91-to-34, with hitters batting .190 against him. Girton was selected by the Mets in the 10th round of the 2024 draft out of the University of Oklahoma.

The playoff-bound Rumble Ponies (71-35, 26-13) are back at home Tuesday at 6:07 p.m. to begin a six-game series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays AA).

