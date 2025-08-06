Alek Manoah Scheduled for Thursday Night Rehab in Manchester

August 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

MANCHESTER, NH - The Toronto Blue Jays are sending rehabbing right-hander Alek Manoah to Double-A New Hampshire. Manoah is scheduled to appear on Thursday, August 7 as the Fisher Cats continue their six-game series with the Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliates of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Manoah, 27, was selected by Toronto with the 11th overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft and made his debut with the Blue Jays in May of 2021. Native of Homestead, Florida, Manoah was named an American League All-Star in 2021 and finished his rookie season 9-2 with a 3.22 earned run average with 127 strikeouts across 111-2/3 innings. In 2022, Manoah rode a 16-win season behind a 2.24 ERA with 180 strikeouts in 31 starts.

Thursday's scheduled appearance would mark the second rehab outing for Manoah in Manchester. On July 2, 2023, Manoah shined in his rehab start with the Fisher Cats at Delta Dental Stadium with 10 strikeouts in five innings against the Portland Sea Dogs. Five days later, Manoah returned to the Blue Jays with a quality start in Detroit behind eight strikeouts and no walks with one run allowed in six innings.

New Hampshire continues their six-game homestand with Reading on Thursday, August 7 at Delta Dental Stadium, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM EDT. Saturday night is Love Your Heart Night, presented by Dartmouth Health. The Fisher Cats and R-Phils begin at 6:35 PM EDT, with postgame fireworks at the end of the game.

