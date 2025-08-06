Carson Benge Named Eastern League Player of the Month for July

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, announced Wednesday that OF Carson Benge was named the Eastern League (EL) Player of the Month for July. It is only the third time in franchise history that the organization has had two EL monthly award winners in a single year.

Benge, the Mets' No. 4-ranked prospect and No. 68 in MLB Pipeline's Top 100, slashed .397/.482/.726 with a 1.208 OPS, including seven home runs, 17 RBIs, 22 runs scored, and 10 XBH. For the month, Benge led all of Double-A in average (third in MiLB), on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, runs scored, and total bases (53). He also led the EL in hits (29) and was second in home runs and RBIs.

Benge, 22, had nine multi-hit games during the month, highlighted by his first two-homer game July 27 at Reading in a game where he also tied a career-high with four hits. Benge hit safely in 16 of the 18 games he played in July.

Benge, along with RHP Jonah Tong, participated in the 2025 MLB All-Star Futures Game on July 12 at Truist Park in Atlanta.

It is the first EL award Benge has received this year since his promotion to Double-A Binghamton on June 23. This is the 10th EL award received by a member of the Rumble Ponies this season.

Tong was named the EL Pitcher of the Month for June. It is the first time the franchise has had two monthly award winners in a single season since 2007 (RF Caleb Stewart in May, 1B Brett Harper in August). In 2000, LF Mike Kinkade (May) and 3B Ty Wigginton (August) were the first duo to achieve that feat.

Benge was selected by the Mets in the first round with the 19th overall pick of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Oklahoma State. He grew up in Yukon, Oklahoma.

The Rumble Ponies (23-11, 68-33), first-half Northeast Division champions, have the best winning percentage this season in Double-A and third-highest in all of MiLB. They continue the Double-A Subway Series with the Somerset Patriots at TD Bank Ballpark Wednesday evening at 6:35 p.m. Pregame coverage gets underway at 6:20 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.







