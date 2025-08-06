Sullivan Stellar Again in 1-0 Loss

August 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Altoona, PA - Yard Goats left-hander Sean Sullivan turned in his second consecutive scoreless start and fired 7.2 shutout innings with six strikeouts, however, Altoona scored a run in the ninth inning on a bases loaded walk to defeat Hartford 1-0 on Wednesday evening at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Sullivan retired the first 14 batters of the game and sat down 22 of 25 batters faced before turning things over to the bullpen in the eighth inning. Sullivan lowered his ERA in the Eastern League to 2.34. Nick Cimillo drew a bases loaded walk in the ninth inning, scoring Duce Gourson for the only run of the game as the Curve beat the Yard Goats for the second straight game.

Yard Goats starter Sean Sullivan retired the side in order in the first three innings using just 54 pitches over that span. He continued to dominate getting the first two batters in the fifth inning before Omar Alfonzo dumped an 0-2 pitch into center field for the first Curve hit. The Andover, MA native sat down the final batter of the inning and worked a 1-2-3 seventh. Sullivan just allowed a pair of singles, walked one and had six strikeouts, and is 4-1 with a 1.45 ERA (6ER 37 IP) over his last six starts.

Hartford threatened to score in the first inning against Curve starter Antwone Kelly. Charlie Condon walked with two outs and Roc Riggio singled, but the Yard Goats could not come up with a two-out hit. The Yard Goats left another runner in scoring position in the third inning and could not score a two-out double from Bryant Betancourt in the fourth. Kelly worked five scoreless innings before leading the game.

The game was scoreless in the eighth inning and Dyan Jorge led off with a walk. However, he was erased trying to steal second base. Later that inning, Cole Carrigg reached second base on a fielding error but Hartford could not get him in against reliever Brandan Bidois. The Yard Goats went in order against Bidois in the ninth.

In the bottom of the ninth inning Yard Goats closer Welinton Herrera, who got the final out of the eighth inning, retired the leadoff batter. He then hit Duce Gourson, and surrendered a single to Kervin Pichardo, putting runners at the corners with one out. Termarr Johnson was intentionally walked to load the bases with one out. Nick Cimillo followed with a walk and Gourson scored the only run of the game in a 1-0 win for Altoona.

The Yard Goats continue their road trip on Thursday night at 6:00 in Altoona, PA. RHP McCade Brown will start for the Yard Goats and Washington Depot, Connecticut native LHP Dominic Perachi will start for the Curve. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App, iHeartRadio app, Yard Goats website and streamed on MiLB.TV. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Park next Tuesday (7:10 PM) to host the Harrisburg Senators.







Eastern League Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.