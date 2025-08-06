Cimillo Puts the Walk in Walk-Off Win

August 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, Pa. - With the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning, Nick Cimillo broke a scoreless game with a walk-off walk on Wednesday night as the Curve defeated the Hartford Yard Goats, 1-0, at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

It was the sixth walk-off win for the Curve and second of the season for Cimillo. Welinton Herrera loaded the bases in the ninth after Duce Gourson was hit by a pitch and Kervin Pichardo knocked a single. Termarr Johnson was then intentionally walked to set up Cimillo, who drew a six-pitch walk.

Curve starter Antwone Kelly tossed five scoreless innings to open the game for the Curve. Kelly allowed just two hits, walked a pair struck out four. Kelly has gone at least five innings in six of his seven starts with the Curve. It was his second scoreless start with Altoona and the 17th time in 21 starts this season that he's allowed two runs or fewer.

Valentin Linarez spun two strong innings of relief, allowing just one baserunner on a walk. Brandan Bidois then entered with two scoreless innings of his own, striking out three batters with one walk.

Altoona continues their six-game series with the Hartford Yard Goats on Thursday night at 6:00 p.m. LHP Dominic Perachi is slated to start for Altoona with RHP McCade Brown on the bump for the Yard Goats.

