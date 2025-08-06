Cimillo Puts the Walk in Walk-Off Win
August 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Altoona Curve News Release
CURVE, Pa. - With the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning, Nick Cimillo broke a scoreless game with a walk-off walk on Wednesday night as the Curve defeated the Hartford Yard Goats, 1-0, at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
It was the sixth walk-off win for the Curve and second of the season for Cimillo. Welinton Herrera loaded the bases in the ninth after Duce Gourson was hit by a pitch and Kervin Pichardo knocked a single. Termarr Johnson was then intentionally walked to set up Cimillo, who drew a six-pitch walk.
Curve starter Antwone Kelly tossed five scoreless innings to open the game for the Curve. Kelly allowed just two hits, walked a pair struck out four. Kelly has gone at least five innings in six of his seven starts with the Curve. It was his second scoreless start with Altoona and the 17th time in 21 starts this season that he's allowed two runs or fewer.
Valentin Linarez spun two strong innings of relief, allowing just one baserunner on a walk. Brandan Bidois then entered with two scoreless innings of his own, striking out three batters with one walk.
Altoona continues their six-game series with the Hartford Yard Goats on Thursday night at 6:00 p.m. LHP Dominic Perachi is slated to start for Altoona with RHP McCade Brown on the bump for the Yard Goats.
For tickets and more information on the 2025 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.
Eastern League Stories from August 6, 2025
- Sea Dogs Fall to Senators 6-3 - Portland Sea Dogs
- Baysox Drop Wednesday Night Battle with RubberDucks - Chesapeake Baysox
- Ingle's Big Night Leads Akron to 8-2 Win - Akron RubberDucks
- Sullivan Stellar Again in 1-0 Loss - Hartford Yard Goats
- Hess Strikes Out Four in Debut in Patriots Loss to Binghamton Wednesday - Somerset Patriots
- Clifford's Third Multi-Homer Game Leads Binghamton Past Somerset - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Senators Top Sea Dogs 6-3 Behind Glasser's Big Night - Harrisburg Senators
- Cimillo Puts the Walk in Walk-Off Win - Altoona Curve
- Alek Manoah Scheduled for Thursday Night Rehab in Manchester - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- SeaWolves Fall Late to Richmond - Erie SeaWolves
- Three-Run Eighth Lifts Squirrels over SeaWolves - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Wards' Double the Only Offense in Wednesday Loss - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- August 6, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Balanced Effort Leads Fightin Phils to Matinee Victory - Reading Fightin Phils
- Carlos Lagrange Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Month for July - Somerset Patriots
- Carson Benge Named Eastern League Player of the Month for July - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Sánchez Takes Hill as Cats Eye Seventh Straight - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.