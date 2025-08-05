SeaWolves Blanked in Opener against Squirrels
August 5, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Erie SeaWolves News Release
The SeaWolves (16-17, 61-41 overall) were shut out for the fourth time this season in a 1-0 loss to Richmond (17-16, 38-62).
Scott Bandura's solo homer against Richard Guasch in the ninth inning gave Richmond a 1-0 lead.
Kenny Serwa tossed five scoreless innings for Erie. He did not allow a baserunner until Victor Bericoto's two-out single in the fourth. He scattered three singles with no walks and two strikeouts over his five frames.
Erie did not have a hit after Josue Briceño's one-out double against Nick Zwack in the fourth.
The SeaWolves went hitless in five at bats with runners in scoring position.
Max Clark extended his hitting streak to nine games.
Tyler Vogel (1-0) earned the win over Guasch (1-4). Tyler Myrick picked up his ninth save.
Erie and Richmond continue the series on Wednesday at UPMC Park. Max Alba faces Trystan Vrieling at 1:05 p.m.
Single-game tickets, Captain's Club Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, suites, picnics, Stadium Club events, Bud Light Party Deck groups, and 2025 Eastern League Playoff tickets are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.
