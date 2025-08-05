SeaWolves Partner with Fanduel Sports Network

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, are pleased to announce a new partnership with FanDuel Sports Network to broadcast four Erie games on FDSN Detroit.

This exciting collaboration marks a significant step in expanding access to SeaWolves baseball, giving fans in Detroit and the entire state of Michigan the opportunity to see top Tigers prospects at the Double-A level. The SeaWolves roster boasts five of the Tigers' top 10 prospects according to MLB Pipeline, including Kevin McGonigle (#1), Max Clark (#2), Josue Briceno (#4), Thayron Liranzo (#5) and Max Anderson (#9).

"We're excited to partner with FanDuel Sports Network to bring SeaWolves baseball to a wider audience," SeaWolves Team President Greg Coleman said. "We look forward to showcasing the future stars of the Detroit Tigers and encouraging viewers to visit Erie to see them play in person at UPMC Park."

FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK - DETROIT TELEVISION GAME SCHEDULE:

Thursday, August 7 vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants) - 6:05 p.m.

Wednesday, August 20 vs. Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals) - 4:35 p.m.

Doubleheader - Game one will be joined in progress if the Tigers vs. Astros game is not yet completed

Thursday, August 21 vs. Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals) - 6:05 p.m.

SeaWolves broadcasters Greg Gania and Sam Lebowitz will call the action. Gania is in his 19th season as the primary play-by-play voice of the SeaWolves. He also serves as a radio play-by-play broadcaster for the Detroit Tigers on select games on the Detroit Tigers Radio Network. Lebowitz joined the SeaWolves broadcast team in 2023. He is a 2022 graduate of Syracuse University.







