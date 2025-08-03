Bergner Sets Franchise Strikeout Record in Finale Loss

August 3, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (16-15, 61-40 overall) dropped the finale in Akron (14-19, 57-44) 4-1 on Sunday.

Erie scored an unearned run in the first inning against Yorman Gómez. Chris Meyers reached on Travis Bazzana's throwing error before Justice Bigbie and Jake Holton had consecutive two-out singles. Holton's single drove home Meyers to give Erie a 1-0 lead.

Austin Bergner struck out Bazzana to begin the bottom of the first. It was Bergner's 279th strikeout with Erie, setting a new franchise record for career strikeouts. He passed former SeaWolves right-hander Warwick Saupold.

In the bottom of the third, Jonah Advincula led off with a single and stole second base. He advanced on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch with two out, tying the game at 1-1.

Bergner took a no-decision for Erie. He departed after 4.2 innings. He allowed one run on four hits, one walk, and four strikeouts.

Jorge Burgos slammed a solo homer against Blair Calvo in the sixth inning, giving Akron a 2-1 lead.

Akron added a pair in the eighth against Andrew Magno. Burgos drove home Angel Genao from third with an RBI single, his third hit of the game. Burgos eventually scored on a wild pitch, making it 4-1.

Matt Jachec (1-1) earned the win in relief over Calvo (0-1). Zane Morehouse picked up his eighth save.

Erie starts a series against Richmond on Tuesday at UPMC Park. Kenny Serwa faces Nick Zwack in the opener at 6:05 p.m.

Single-game tickets, Captain's Club Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, suites, picnics, Stadium Club events, Bud Light Party Deck groups, and 2025 Eastern League Playoff tickets are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from August 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.