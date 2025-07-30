Four-Run First Dooms Erie

The SeaWolves (13-15, 58-39 overall) fell to Akron (13-16, 56-41) 7-3 on Wednesday.

In the first inning, Erie starter Kenny Serwa struggled. Cooper Ingle had a leadoff single before Serwa walked Angel Genao and Joe Lampe to load the bases with none out. Jorge Burgos hit into a fielder's choice, scoring Ingle to make it 1-0. Guy Lipscomb then hit a soft grounder that Serwa made a pair of errors on. Lipscomb reached when Serwa bobbled the ball, scoring Genao. Burgos advanced to third when Serwa made a throwing error on the play as well. Jake Fox scored Burgos with an RBI single, making it 3-0. Cameron Barstad made it 4-0 in the first inning with a sacrifice fly, scoring Lipscomb.

In the second, a two-out error from Kevin McGonigle extended the inning. Serwa walked Burgos to load the bases before walking Lipscomb to force home a run and make it 5-0.

Serwa (L, 4-4) lasted just two innings. He allowed five runs, two earned, on three hits and four walks. He did not strike out a batter.

Erie cut the deficit in the fifth, when McGonigle lashed a three-run double against Dylan DeLucia (W, 5-3) with the bases loaded and two outs. That made it 5-3.

Cameron Barstad's RBI double against Ryan Boyer in the fifth made it 6-3.

Tyresse Turner greeted Richard Guasch with a leadoff homer, his first of the season, in the sixth to make it 7-3.

Erie loaded the bases in the ninth before Matt Jachec struck out Josue Briceño to end the game.

Max Clark and McGonigle each had multi-hit games. It was Clark's fourth multi-hit game in his last five games and McGonigle's third in his last four games.

Erie and Akron continue their series on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. with Max Alba set to face Trenton Denholm..

