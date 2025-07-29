Wolves Shut Down by Rehabbing Ace in Akron

The SeaWolves (13-14, 58-38 overall) fell, 5-1, in the series opener in Akron (12-16, 55-41).

Erie faced rehabbing Guardians starter Shane Bieber, who struck out the first four SeaWolves batters of the game. Bieber struck out seven Erie hitters over his four innings.

In the bottom of the first, Austin Bergner allowed singles to Travis Bazzana and Cooper Ingle. Jorge Burgos scored Bazzana with a sacrifice fly, making it 1-0 Akron.

Erie tied the game when Jake Holton blasted a solo homer, his team-leading 14th, against Bieber to lead off the third inning.

In the bottom of the third, Bazzana singled and Angel Genao walked. Burgos singled to center, scoring Bazzana, to make it 2-1 Akron.

Bergner threw four innings for Erie. He allowed two runs on five hits and one walk. Bergner struck out three Akron hitters, giving him 278 strikeouts in his SeaWolves career. He is now tied with Warwick Saupold for the most strikeouts in SeaWolves franchise history.

In the sixth inning against Tanner Kohlhepp, Joe Lampe tagged a solo homer to make it 3-1. Guy Lipscomb followed with a single and Wuildfredo Antunez reached on a catcher's interference. Alex Mooney scored Lipscomb with an RBI double, making it 4-1. Antunez scored on Jonah Advincula's RBI groundout, making it 5-1.

Max Clark and Max Anderson each had multi-hit games for Erie.

Erie and Akron continue their series on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. with Kenny Serwa set to square off against Dylan DeLucia.

