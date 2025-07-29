Cabrera Earns Fifth Win as Top of Order Dominates Hartford in Series Opening Win

July 29, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Hartford, CT) - Another strong start from Jean Cabrera and 10-unanswered runs from the fourth inning on led the Reading Fightin Phils (12-16; 37-58) to a 10-2 win over the Hartford Yard Goats (14-13; 50-46) on Tuesday night at Dunkin' Park.

Cabrera (W, 5-5) allowed two runs on three hits over 5.2 innings of work, while picking up a season-high nine strikeouts in the victory. The Yard Goats jumped up 2-0 with a Jared Thomas solo home run in the bottom of the first and a Charlie Condon double in the bottom of the third.

From there, it was all Fightin Phils. Reading grabbed the lead with three runs in the top of the fourth inning. Aidan Miller started the inning with a single, then Carson DeMartini followed with his second home run of the season, a shot down the left-field line. Hendry Mendez reached on a fielding error and later scored on an Alex Binelas single to make it 3-2.

The Fightin Phils then tacked on another run in the fifth frame. Leandro Pineda reached on a fielding error and took third on a pick off throwing error. After DeMartini and Hendry Mendez walked, Felix Reyes grounded out to score Pineda and make it 4-2. That was the end of the day for Yard Goats' starting pitcher Jack Mahoney (L, 3-5).

After a scoreless sixth inning, Reading tacked on another tally in the seventh to make it a 5-2 game. The top of the order continued to deliver as Miller hit his 11th double of the season and scored when DeMartini singled in the next at bat.

Reading's bullpen was stellar on the night, keeping the lead in tact. Jack Dallas struck out three over 1.1-scoreless innings of work. Andrew Walling followed with two strikeouts in a perfect eighth and Tommy McCollum fired a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

The Fightin Phils put the game away for good in the top of the ninth when Hendry Mendez launched a grand slam, his eighth of the season to make it 9-2. It was the second grand slam of Mendez' career and first since May 20, 2022, with Carolina (A) in the Brewers' system. It was also the third grand slam of the season for the R-Phils, with the other two coming from Trent Farquhar on May 10 at Binghamton and Cade Fergus on July 10 at Chesapeake. Felix Reyes went back-to-back with Mendez with his team-leading 10th home run of the season to make it 10-2.

The top four batters in Reading's lineup of Miller, DeMartini, Mendez and Reyes combined for six hits, eight runs, three home runs and 10 RBI. The Fightin Phils snapped a five-game losing streak with the win on Tuesday night.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. against the Hartford Yard Goats. RHP Wil Crowe will start for Reading, and he will go against LHP Sean Sullivan for Hartford. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

