Binghamton Drops Series Opener to Harrisburg

July 29, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (19-9, 64-31) fell to the Harrisburg Senators, 6-5, on Tuesday night at Mirabito Stadium. Binghamton tied the game twice, but did not lead in the contest.

Binghamton starter Joander Suarez was superb after allowing a three-run home run three batters into the game. Suarez finished with a quality start and recorded seven strikeouts over a season-high-tying six innings, while allowing three runs on six hits and one walk. Suarez retired 17 of the final 19 batters that he faced, while only allowing one hit and one walk after the first inning.

Harrisburg (13-14, 47-49) began the game with four-straight hits. Left fielder Phillip Glasser singled, shortstop Seaver King singled, and second baseman Kevin Made blasted a three-run home run that put the Senators ahead 3-0.

Binghamton began its comeback in the bottom of the first. Right fielder Carson Benge (2-for-4, HR, RBI, 2 R, BB) blasted a solo home run off left-hander Jake Bennett. It marked Benge's third home run over his last two games and his sixth long ball in 22 games in his Double-A career.

In the fourth inning, right fielder Ryan Clifford (2-for-5, R, K) led off the frame with a single. Third baseman Jacob Reimer (1-for-3, RBI, 2 BB, K) followed with an RBI double that cut the Ponies' deficit to 3-2.

Binghamton tied the game in the fifth inning against right-hander Hyun-il Choi. Clifford singled and Benge scored on an error on the same play, which made it 3-3.

Harrisburg went back in front and led 4-3 in the seventh inning when catcher Maxwell Romero Jr. hit a solo home run against left-handed reliever Felipe De La Cruz.

In the bottom of the seventh, second baseman Jett Williams smashed a game-tying solo home run off left-hander Dustin Saenz. It marked his 10th home run of the season.

In the top of the eighth, Harrisburg added two runs on designated hitter Viandel Pena's two-run single off righty Joshua Cornielly (3-2).

With Binghamton down 6-4 in the bottom of the eighth inning, first baseman JT Schwartz hit an RBI single that cut the Ponies' deficit to one run against right-hander Samuel Vasquez (2-0). Schwartz has recorded five runs batted in over his last four games.

Harrisburg right-handed reliever Junior Santos recorded the final four outs of the game and recorded his eighth save of the season. Santos pitched for Binghamton in 2023 and 2024.

The Rumble Ponies continue their six-game home series against the Harrisburg Senators (Double-A, Washington Nationals) on Wednesday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Suarez tossed six innings for the fourth time this season and fourth time over his last six starts...Benge recorded his 10th multi-hit game of the season and eighth multi-hit game over his last 12 contests...Benge extended his hit streak to nine games and on-base streak to 13 game and has four home runs over his last nine games...Clifford extended his hit streak to seven games and recorded his 25th multi-hit game...Williams extended his on-base streak to 13 games...Schwartz extended his hit streak to four games...Orellana has not allowed a run over his last six appearances with Binghamton.







