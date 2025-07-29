Bieber Fans Seven, Bazzana Leads Nine Hit Effort in 5-1 Akron Win

Shane Bieber struck out seven over four innings while three Akron RubberDucks picked up multiple hits in the 5-1 win over the Erie SeaWolves on Tuesday afternoon at Canal Park.

Turning Point

After the SeaWolves tied the game in the top of the third, the RubberDucks answered back in the bottom half. Travis Bazzana singled to open the frame before eventually coming around to score on Jorge Burgos' RBI single to make it 2-1 Akron.

Mound Presence

Bieber was sharp from the opening pitch on Tuesday. The right-hander struck out the side in the first inning and retired the first six in a row. Erie got its lone run off Bieber on a solo home run in the third, but he quickly settled back in to finish his rehab start at four innings with one run allowed and seven strikeouts. Trevor Stephan followed with a scoreless inning and a strikeout in his rehab appearance. Yorman Gómez finished out the RubberDucks win with four scoreless innings and two strikeouts.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks jumped ahead in the first. Bazzana and Cooper Ingle each singled to open the game before an Angel Genao fielder's choice put runners on the corners with one out. Burgos lifted a sac-fly to left to score Bazzana and make it 1-0 Akron. The RubberDucks offense added some insurance in the sixth. Joe Lampe launched a solo home run to the Modelo Tiki Terrace in right to make it 3-1 Akron. After Guy Lipscomb singled and Wuilfredo Antunez reached on catcher's interference, Alex Mooney doubled to left to score Lipscomb. A Jonah Advincula groundout capped the big inning by scoring Antunez to make it 5-1 RubberDucks.

Notebook

Bieber tossed 57 pitches (37 strikes) and topped out at 94 mph...Stephan tossed nine pitches (eight strikes) and topped out at 92 mph...Bazzana had two hits in his return to Canal Park...Lampe's home run was his sixth of the season and fourth at Canal Park...Game Time: 2:19...Attendance: 5,516.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Erie SeaWolves on Wednesday, July 30 at 6:35 p.m. Akron right-hander Dylan DeLucia (4-3, 2.41 ERA) will face Erie right-hander Kenny Serwa (4-3, 3.50 ERA).







