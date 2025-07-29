Stone Soars Homer, Offense Stalls in Series Opener

July 29, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BOWIE, MD - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (10-17, 39-57) dropped their series opener to the Chesapeake Baysox (12-16, 43-52) at Prince George's Stadium on Tuesday night, 6-1. After Orioles rehabber Kyle Bradish threw 3-2/3 scoreless innings, New Hampshire catcher Alex Stone cashed in the Cats' lone run on a solo shot in the top of the sixth inning. The Fisher Cats offense finished 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position.

New Hampshire starter Ryan Watson (L, 4-8) allowed five runs on seven hits with two strikeouts to four walks in 3-2/3 innings of work. Righty Michael Dominguez replaced him in the bottom of the fourth inning and went on to surrender one run on one hit with three punchouts in 2-2/3 innings of relief. Justin Kelly turned in 1-2/3 scoreless relief frames with two strikeouts.

Offensively, New Hampshire was held to two hits as shortstop Cade Doughty joined Stone with the only other Fisher Cats base knock. Doughty's double in the top of the second inning extended his hit streak to 10 games, dating back to July 12 in Somerset. Doughty's 25 hits in July are third amongst Eastern League hitters and eighth in all of Double-A.

Tonight's top takeaways:

C Alex Stone crushes second Double-A homer

INF Cade Doughty doubles, moves his hit streak to 10 games

RHP Justin Kelly records scoreless relief outing

Fisher Cats held to two hits, go 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position

Baltimore rehabber Kyle Bradish went 3-2/3 innings and allowed one hit while striking out two. After reliever Kyle Virbitsky walked a batter and picked up the final out of the fourth inning for Bradish, Blake Money (W, 3-2) completed the final five frames with one run allowed on one hit and five strikeouts.

Chesapeake jumped on the board first when third baseman Jalen Vasquez crushed a two-run homer in the bottom of the second inning with two outs to give the Baysox an early 2-0 lead. Chesapeake rattled off four consecutive two-out base hits in the bottom of the fourth inning to extend their lead to 5-0. In his Double-A debut, Baysox second baseman Aron Estrada led off the bottom of the fifth inning with a solo homer to make it a 6-0 game.

The Fisher Cats' lone run came across in the top of the sixth inning when Stone crushed his second home run of the year to cut the Baysox's lead to 6-1.

The series continues with a midweek 12:05 PM EDT start time on Wednesday afternoon, as New Hampshire's Grant Rogers (3-6, 3.19 ERA) gets the start against Chesapeake's Tyler Wells (MLB Rehab).

New Hampshire returns to Delta Dental Stadium on Tuesday, August 5, to open a six-game series with the Reading Fightin Phils. The Fisher Cats host Country Night on Thursday, and PopStar Night (Fungo's Version) takes center-stage on Friday night. Fans are encouraged to wear red to the ballpark for Love Your Heart Night on Saturday, featuring blood pressure screenings and opportunities to learn more about heart health. The first 1,000 fans in attendance for Sunday's game will go home with a Golden Glove Dasan Brown bobblehead, courtesy of Northeast Delta Dental.

