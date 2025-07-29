Yard Goats Drop Series Opener against Reading

July 29, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford, CT - The Reading Fightin Phils scored 10 unanswered runs to take down the Hartford Yard Goats 10-2 on Tuesday night in front of 5,630 fans at Dunkin' Park. Jared Thomas homered and Charlie Condon smashed an RBI double to give the Yard Goats a 2-0 lead before the Fightins made their move. Phillies prospect Carson DeMartini homered and drove in three runs, while Hendry Mendez capped the night with a grand slam in the ninth inning sending the Yard Goats to their third straight loss.

The Yard Goats got on the board first on a solo home run by Jared Thomas off Reading starting pitcher Jean Cabrera. Thomas cranked his second Double-A homer into the left field seats.

Hartford added another run in the third on Charlie Condon's two-out double down the third base line, scoring Nic Kent to make it 2-0 Yard Goats.

Yard Goats starter Jack Mahoney was perfect through three innings, retiring the first nine batters he faced. But Reading broke through in the fourth inning, as DeMartini hit a two-run home run to left field to tie the game. Later that inning, Alex Binelas lined an RBI single to center to give the Phils a 3-2 lead.

With the bases loaded and one out in the fifth inning, Felix Reyes grounder scored Leandro Pineda to extend the lead to 4-2.

The Fightin Phils kept adding to the lead. In the seventh, DeMartini blooped a single to left to score Aidan Miller, pushing the lead to 5-2.

Reading broke the game open in the ninth. Hendry Mendez hit a grand slam to right field, and Felix Reyes followed with a solo home run, making it back-to-back home runs capping off a five-run inning to make it 10-2.

Yard Goats starter Mahoney finished the game with 4.2 innings pitched, allowing three hits and four runs, two earned, while striking out five.

The Yard Goats continue their six-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies affiliate, the Reading Fightin Phils, on Wednesday at 7:10 pm. LHP Sean Sullivan will get the start for the Yard Goats against Phillies RHP Wil Crowe, who will start for the Reading Fightin Phils. It's Bouncing Pickles night at Dunkin' Park! The one where we play as the Hartford Bouncing Pickles! The game will be televised on NESN and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

WP: Jean Cabrera (5-5)

LP: Jack Mahoney (3-5)

Time: 2:42







