Yard Goats Announce 2026 Home Schedule

July 29, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, has announced its 2026 game schedule. The Yard Goats open their home schedule next season on Thursday, April 2nd against the Baltimore Orioles affiliate, the Chesapeake Baysox. The Yard Goats will host the Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs for 12 games, the New York Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots for six games, and the New York Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies for six games.

The Yard Goats will also entertain series against the San Francisco Giants affiliate, Philadelphia Phillies affiliate, Pittsburgh Pirates affiliate, Toronto Blue Jays affiliate, and Detroit Tigers affiliate. Game times and promotions will be announced at a later time. The Yard Goats will have home games in the regular season from April 2nd through September 6th.

The Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs will visit Dunkin' Park for a pair of six-game series, Tuesday, May 12th through Sunday, May 17th, and then again on Tuesday, June 23rd through Sunday, June 28th. The New York Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots will visit Dunkin' Park for a six-game series in August. The Patriots will play in Hartford from Tuesday, August 18th through Sunday, August 23rd. The New York Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, will be in Hartford for a six-game series in July. The Rumble Ponies play at Dunkin' Park from Tuesday, July 7th through Sunday, July 12th.

"We are committed to delivering an unparalleled fan experience at Dunkin' Park, and the forthcoming season promises a compelling slate of games with great opponents," Yard Goats General Manager Mike Abramson said. "We invite our fans to prepare their calendars for what we anticipate will be another memorable season in Yard Goats baseball."

Season tickets for the 2026 season are now on sale, and group and hospitality reservations can be made by calling 860-240-5592 or emailing groups@yardgoatsbaseball.com. Individual tickets for the 2026 season will go on sale at a later date.







Eastern League Stories from July 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.