Squirrels Held to Two Hits in 1-0 Loss

July 29, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







BRIDGEWATER, N.J. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels were held to two hits in a 1-0 loss to the Somerset Patriots on Tuesday night at TD Bank Ballpark in the first game of their 12-game road trip.

The Flying Squirrels (35-59-1, 14-13 second half) have now dropped five of their last six games, three of them by one run.

The Patriots (62-45, 17-11) scored the game's only run on a solo homer by George Lombard Jr. in the bottom of the sixth inning against Flying Squirrels reliever Manuel Mercedes (Loss, 5-12).

Joe Whitman started for the Flying Squirrels and threw five scoreless innings, allowing one hit with two walks and six strikeouts. He has pitched 11 scoreless innings in his two starts against the Patriots this season.

Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (Win, 1-1) threw six scoreless innings and struck out five batters. Former VCU pitcher Danny Watson (Save, 4) retired the final six batters in order, striking out two.

The series continues on Wednesday morning. Left-hander Nick Zwack (0-0, 0.00) will start for Richmond opposed by Somerset right-hander Trystan Vrieling (1-2, 4.39). First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. at TD Bank Ballpark.

The Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond from August 12-17 to face the Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from July 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.