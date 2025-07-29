Senators Outslug First-Place Rumble Ponies, 6-5
July 29, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators opened their six-game road series with a win Tuesday night, edging the league-leading Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 6-5, at Mirabito Stadium.
Kevin Made got the offense rolling early with a three-run homer in the top of the first, his fourth of the season. Harrisburg's bullpen held off a late charge by Binghamton, with Samuel Vasquez earning the win and Junior Santos locking down his eighth save.
Maxwell Romero Jr. added a solo shot in the seventh, and Viandel Peña delivered a clutch two-out, two-run single in the eighth to give the Senators the lead for good. Seaver King added two hits, a run, and a stolen base.
Despite Binghamton's power showing-including home runs by Carson Benge and Jett Williams-Harrisburg's pitching staff combined for 11 strikeouts and stranded nine Ponies on base.
