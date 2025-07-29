Senators Outslug First-Place Rumble Ponies, 6-5

July 29, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators opened their six-game road series with a win Tuesday night, edging the league-leading Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 6-5, at Mirabito Stadium.

Kevin Made got the offense rolling early with a three-run homer in the top of the first, his fourth of the season. Harrisburg's bullpen held off a late charge by Binghamton, with Samuel Vasquez earning the win and Junior Santos locking down his eighth save.

Maxwell Romero Jr. added a solo shot in the seventh, and Viandel Peña delivered a clutch two-out, two-run single in the eighth to give the Senators the lead for good. Seaver King added two hits, a run, and a stolen base.

Despite Binghamton's power showing-including home runs by Carson Benge and Jett Williams-Harrisburg's pitching staff combined for 11 strikeouts and stranded nine Ponies on base.







Eastern League Stories from July 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.