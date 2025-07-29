Watson Faces Rehabber Bradish in Series Opener with Baysox

July 29, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (10-16, 39-56) and the Chesapeake Baysox (11-16, 42-52) open a six-game series at Prince George's Stadium on Tuesday night. This is the first meeting since the Baysox took four of six games from the Fisher Cats in September of 2023, in Maryland.

LAST TIME OUT

New Hampshire took down Hartford 6-0 on Saturday night before the series finale was rained out on Sunday afternoon. Three Fisher Cats arms in Trey Yesavage, Alex Amalfi and Conor Larkin held the Yard Goats to one hit and went on to take the series, three games to two.

After falling in the series opener on Tuesday, New Hampshire bounced back with a 10-2 win on Wednesday. Four Fisher Cats hitters posted multi-hit games, including Je'Von Ward, who crushed his first career Double-A homer. Hartford responded with a 6-3 win on Thursday night before New Hampshire took the final two games of the series, 7-3 and 6-0.

Offensively, the Fisher Cats were led by Cade Doughty who is riding a nine-game hitting streak entering this week. Doughty's .438 batting average last week was fourth amongst all Double-A hitters, going 7-for-16 over four games played.

Since returning from the seven-day injured list, Eddinson Paulino is 5-for-11 with three homers and six runs driven in across three games played.

Jackson Hornung hit .333 against Hartford with two triples, one homer and three runs driven in in five games played.

PITCHING MATCHUP

New Hampshire's Ryan Watson (4-7, 4.48 ERA) gets the nod for his 16th start this season. Watson's last time out was on July 20 when he tossed 3-2/3 innings of relief and allowed three runs on five hits in New Hampshire's 12-9 loss to Binghamton. His relief outing against the Rumble Ponies was his first relief appearance since his Double-A debut on April 6, when he tossed four scoreless, one-hit innings in New Hampshire's 1-0 win over Binghamton. Watson's last start was on July 9 in Somerset as the righty surrendered seven runs, three earned, on six hits in a four-inning effort at TD Bank Ballpark.

Right-hander Kyle Bradish (MLB Rehab) continues his rehabilitation assignment with the Chesapeake Baysox on Tuesday night. Bradish made one appearance with High-A Aberdeen on July 24 before getting moved up to Double-A Chesapeake. He surrendered one run on two hits and struck out four in his two-inning outing against Winston-Salem (CWS). Bradish has endured an injury-ridden stretch where the righty has appeared in eight Major League games since the end of the 2023 season. His last MLB outing was on June 14 against Philadelphia before being placed on Baltimore's 15-day injured list with a right UCL sprain. He was elevated to the 60-day injured list on July 11 and underwent UCL surgery in November of 2024. He started the year on the Orioles' 60-day injured list and is set to make his second rehab appearance against the Fisher Cats on Tuesday night.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

July 29, 2018- The Fisher Cats finished off a four-game sweep of the Yard Goats at Dunkin Park with an 8-1 win. Harold Ramirez and Eduard Pinto hit homers. Pinto also had a double, driving in four runs. T.J. Zeuch improved to 7-4 with six shutout innings, striking out five batters. With the win, the first-place Fisher Cats improved to 60-44.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The Fisher Cats and Baysox continue their series with a 12:05 PM EDT start time at Prince George's Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.







Eastern League Stories from July 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.