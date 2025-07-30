Rogers, Wells Headline Midweek Battle in Bowie

July 30, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (10-16, 39-56) and the Chesapeake Baysox (11-16, 42-52) continue their six-game series with a 12:05 PM EDT first pitch on Wednesday afternoon. Coming off his fifth quality start in his last six starts, righty Grant Rogers gets the ball against Major League rehabber Tyler Wells in the second game of the series.

LAST TIME OUT

Playing the Baysox for the first time since September 10, 2023, the Fisher Cats dropped the series opener to the Chesapeake Baysox on Tuesday night, 6-1. Catcher Alex Stone cracked his second Double-A home run to lead off the top of the sixth inning as New Hampshire's lone run in the contest.

Fisher Cats starter Ryan Watson (L, 4-8) escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the first inning but allowed five runs on seven hits in 3-2/3 innings of work. Relievers Michael Dominguez and Justin Kelly made appearances as Dominguez surrendered one run in 2-2/3 innings with three punchouts and Kelly tossed 1-2/3 scoreless frames.

New Hampshire's Cade Doughty laced a double in the top of the second inning to extend his hit streak to 10 games. Doughty's .421 batting average across his last six games ranks fifth amongst all Double-A hitters.

Right-hander Kyle Bradish (MLB Rehab) continued his rehab assignment for the Orioles and turned in 3-2/3 one-hit frames with two strikeouts. Blake Money (W, 3-2) handled the final five frames for the Baysox, with one run on one hit and five strikeouts.

PITCHING MATCHUP

New Hampshire's Rogers (3-6, 3.19 ERA) gears up for his 12th start since joining New Hampshire on May 20. Rogers has completed at least six innings in each of his last six games, with five of the six outings being quality starts. He fired six innings and allowed one run on four hits in his last time out on July 23 against Hartford. Rogers owns a 2-2 record with a 2.52 earned run average over 25 innings in July. In his last six starts, Rogers is 2-4 with a 2.43 ERA and 10 earned runs over his last 37 innings pitched. In that span, Rogers has collected 19 strikeouts to five walks for a 1.11 WHIP. The 11th rounder out of McNeese State is in his second year of professional baseball after being taken by Toronto in the 2023 MLB Draft. He boasted a 1.82 ERA across eight starts for High-A Vancouver before receiving the promotion to Double-A New Hampshire with starter Juaron Watts-Brown. Wednesday will be Rogers' seventh day game start this year, including two with the Canadians. Rogers is 1-2 with a 2.57 ERA in four-day game starts with the Fisher Cats.

Starting his Major League rehabilitation assignment, Wells (MLB Rehab) is set to start at Prince George's Stadium on Wednesday afternoon. Wells was placed on Baltimore's 60-day injured list in March due to Tommy John surgery after making three starts for the Orioles in 2024. His last professional baseball outing was on April 12, 2024, when he tossed four innings against the Milwaukee Brewers. Wells' last minor league appearance was with Triple-A Norfolk in September of 2023, before rejoining the Orioles for the remainder of the 2023 campaign, including one postseason outing. After being drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 15th round of the 2016 MLB Draft, Wells was placed on waivers in December of 2020. Baltimore claimed Wells on December 10, 2020, and he made his Orioles debut on April 4, 2021. Wells pitched to a 4.11 ERA in 44 relief appearances in 2021 before starting 23 games for the Orioles in 2022. The Tulsa, Oklahoma native continued to be a mainstay in Baltimore's rotation until the start of the 2024 season. Wednesday will be Wells' first professional outing in 475 days.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

July 30, 2015- The Fisher Cats earned a fourth straight win, taking down the Fightin Phils 4-0 at Delta Dental Stadium behind Austin Bibens-Dirkx. He earned his fourth win, tossing the first six innings, striking out eight. Second baseman Shane Opitz had three hits- a single, double, and triple, driving in a pair of runs. Roman Fields and Kevin Nolan each had two hits for New Hampshire.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The series continues with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch on Thursday night. Chesapeake sends right-hander Trey Gibson (3-2, 1.96 ERA) to the hill and New Hampshire's starter is to be determined.







