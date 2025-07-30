Senators Fall 7-1 to First-Place Rumble Ponies

July 30, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators couldn't overcome missed early scoring opportunities and fell to Binghamton 7-1 Wednesday afternoon at Mirabito Stadium.

The Rumble Ponies jumped out early with a three-run second inning and added on throughout the game, including a two-run fifth and a solo homer by Carson Benge in the seventh. Benge led the way for Binghamton with three hits, two RBI, and a stolen base. Senators starter Kyle Luckham (4-7) took the loss, allowing five runs over five innings.

The lone bright spot for Harrisburg came in the sixth, when catcher Matt Suggs launched his first home run of the season-a solo shot to left field. Branden Boissiere collected two hits, while Carlos De La Cruz reached base three times.

Despite drawing nine walks, Harrisburg stranded 14 runners and went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position.







