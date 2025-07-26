Senators Surge Past RubberDucks with 8-4 Victory at FNB Field

July 26, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The Harrisburg Senators used a five-run second inning to power past the Akron RubberDucks, earning an 8-4 win Saturday night at FNB Field.

Viandel Peña led the charge with a solo home run and two RBIs, while Phillip Glasser added two hits and drove in a pair. Harrisburg collected 11 hits overall, including a triple by Seaver King who had two hits. Delino DeShields, Jr. had three hits and scored twice.

Starter Adrian Sampson went 4.2 innings and allowed three runs, before handing it over to Thomas Schultz (1-0), who earned the win with 1.1 scoreless innings of relief. The bullpen held Akron to just one run over the final 4.1 frames.

Angel Genao went 3-for-4 with an RBI for the RubberDucks, who managed seven hits but couldn't overcome the early deficit.







