July 30, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

FERGUSON'S GRAND SLAM POWERS SEA DOGS TO 4-3 WIN The Portland Sea Dogs (13-14, 47-47) took the series opener over the Altoona Curve (16-12, 46-50) 4-3 on Tuesday evening in front of 6,868 fans, the 15th sellout of the season at Delta Dental Park. Trailing the Curve 3-0 with bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Max Ferguson (6) launched a pinch-hit go-ahead grand slam to give the Sea Dogs a 4-3 lead. Mikey Romero worked a leadoff walk and then advanced to second on a single by James Tibbs III. Ronaldo Hernández reached via catcher's interference in the ensuing at-bat to load the bases. RHP Jacob Webb (1-0, 0.00 ERA) received the win, tossing 2.0 innings of shutout ball while surrendering two hits, two walks and tallying two strikeouts. RHP Justin Meis (2-3, 3.52 ERA) was charged with the loss and blown save, going 1.1 innings while giving up one earned run on one hit while striking out one batter. RHP Zach Bryant (S,3) received the save tossing 1.0 innings of shutout ball while surrendering a hit and tallying a strikeout.

GRAND SALAMI FOR FERGIE Sea Dogs pinch-hitter Max Ferguson launched his first pro career grand slam in the bottom of the seventh against the Altoona Curve. Ferguson has six home runs on the season for Portland and has now notched five games with multiple RBI. The utility man is slashing .186 while adding five doubles, a triple, and 24 RBI.

THE STRAW THAT STIRS THE DRINK Sea Dogs outfielder Allan Castro went 2-3 with a walk in Tuesday night's win over the Curve which extends his hitting streak to six-straight games (7/22-present). It was his 16th multi-hit performance of the season. Castro is now hitting a team-high .271 (61-for-225) with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, and 27 RBI while adding 10 stolen bases. Castro loves hitting at Delta Dental Park, boasting a .278 home batting average with 15 RBI and four home runs.

CATCHER'S INTERFERENCE...TWICE? The Sea Dogs newest catcher Ronaldo Hernández reached via catcher's interference twice on Tuesday night. In the second occurance, Hernández had launched a flyout to end the inning with two runners in scoring position, but had made contact with the catcher's glove during his swing. He was awarded first base, which kept the inning alive and loaded the bases for Max Ferguson's go-ahead grand slam.

EIGHT K's FOR MULLINS LHP Hayden Mullins racked up eight strikeouts over 4.2 innings of work in Tuesday night's victory for the his second-highest strikeout total in a single game this season. Mullins posted 10 strikeouts in his Double-A debut on May 1 against New Hampshire. The southpaw has now totaled the second-highest amount of strikeouts on the team with 58 on the season.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 30, 2019 - Bobby Dalbec went 3-for-5, 4 RBI in Portland's 9-3 win at Richmond...Jarren Duran went 2-for-4, 3 RBI...Bryan Mata earned his second win of the season.

ON THE MOUND LHP Eduardo Rivera makes his fifth start of the season, sporting an 0-2 record with a 4.34 ERA. His last start came on July 23 against Richmond, throwing 3.1 innings of three-run ball (all earned) while giving up four hits and striking out two.







