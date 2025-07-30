Early Runs Lead Akron to 7-3 Win

July 30, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Cooper Ingle had three hits to lead the Akron RubberDucks to a 7-3 win over the Erie SeaWolves on Wednesday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Akron jumped ahead early with a big first inning. Ingle singled before back-to-back walks loaded the bases to open the frame. Jorge Burgos reached on a fielder's choice that scored Ingle to make it 1-0 Akron. Guy Lipscomb followed by reaching on an error to allow Angel Genao to score before Jake Fox lined a single to center to score Joe Lampe and make it 3-0 RubberDucks. The big inning was capped by a Cameron Barstad sac-fly to make it 4-0 RubberDucks.

Mound Presence

Dylan DeLucia shut the SeaWolves down through the early going. The right-hander allowed just one hit through the first four innings and did not allow a runner past second base. Erie got to DeLucia for three in the fifth, but he was able to quickly settle back in to limit the damage. In total, DeLucia worked five and a third innings allowing three runs while striking out three. Steven Pérez worked a scoreless inning and two thirds. Alaska Abney tossed a scoreless eighth. Matt Jachec worked around a bases loaded jam to toss a scoreless ninth.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks added on to the early lead in the second. Lipscomb worked a bases loaded walk to bring home Ingle to make it 5-0 Akron. After Erie pulled to 5-3 in the fifth, the RubberDucks got one back in the bottom of the inning. Lipscomb walked with one out before advancing to third on a Fox single. Barstad doubled home Lipscomb to make it 6-3 RubberDucks. Akron added one more in the sixth on Tyresse Turner's solo home run to push the lead to 7-3.

Notebook

Turner's homer was his first since Aug. 21, 2024 against Harrisburg at Canal Park...Ingle picked up his second three-hit game of the season...Pérez has tossed five consecutive scoreless outings (8.1 innings) and has allowed just one run over seven July appearances (14.1 innings)...Game Time: 2:29...Attendance: 4,426.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Erie SeaWolves on Thursday, July 31 at 6:35 p.m. Akron right-hander Trenton Denholm (9-4, 3.14 ERA) will face Erie right-hander Max Alba (0-0, 7.20 ERA).







