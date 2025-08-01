Erie Tops Akron, 10-3

August 1, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The Erie SeaWolves defeated the Akron RubberDucks 10-3 on Friday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Erie cracked the scoreboard in the second inning. Three walks and a hit-by-pitch brought home the first run of the game. A Danny Serretti sac-fly and Max Clark single later in the inning made it 4-0 SeaWolves.

Mound Presence

Rorik Maltrud tossed a scoreless first with two strikeouts. The SeaWolves got four off the right-hander in the second and chased him with two outs in the inning. In total, Maltrud worked an inning and two-thirds allowing four runs (three earned) while striking out two. Davis Sharpe allowed two runs over two and a third innings. Shawn Rapp allowed two runs over two and a third innings while striking out three. Zach Jacobs allowed two runs over two and two-third innings.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks cracked the scoreboard in the eighth. Tyresse Turner opened inning with a walk before scoring on Travis Bazzana's double. Later in the inning Bazzana scored on a wild pitch to make it 9-2 Erie. Akron got another in the ninth when Jake Fox doubled to open the frame before scoring on a throwing error to make it 10-3 SeaWolves.

Notebook

Turner extended his hitting streak to five games with a single in the third...Bazzana has four multi-hit games since coming off the injured list...Game Time: 3:00...Attendance: 8,078.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Erie SeaWolves on Saturday, August 2 at 7:05 p.m. Akron right-hander Tommy Mace (9-6, 3.77 ERA) will face Erie left-hander Carlos Peña (5-5, 3.02 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







