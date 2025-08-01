Curve Even Series with 2-1 Victory

August 1, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

PORTLAND, ME. - Jase Bowen picked up two hits including a go-ahead single in the seventh inning to lead the Curve to a 2-1 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Friday night at Delta Dental Stadium at Hadlock Field.

Left-hander Dominic Perachi tossed five scoreless frames in his return from the injured list. Sidelined for much of the season, save for 15.2 innings thrown on his minor league rehab, Perachi maneuvered through trouble in the third and fifth innings, stranding a runner in scoring position in each frame. Perachi struck out four batters and needed just 70 pitches to work through his outing.

The team's combined for just five hits in the first five innings of the game as Portland's Dalton Rogers kept the Curve off-balance.

The Curve offense came to life in the seventh inning off reliever Jacob Webb. Esmerlyn Valdez reached on an error to begin the frame before back-to-back singles by Omar Alfonzo and Jase Bowen gave the Curve a 1-0 lead. Later in the frame, Alfonzo scored from third on a wild pitch to double Altoona's lead.

Portland used a pair of doubles in the bottom of the inning against Valentin Linarez and Cy Nielson to plate their lone run of the game. Nielson held the line in the seventh by getting Marvin Alcantara to line out to left field with two men aboard.

Nielson recorded the first two outs in the eighth inning before issuing a two-out walk and giving way to Wilkin Ramos. Ramos quickly retired pinch-hitter Tyler Miller and then picked up two strikeouts in a 1-2-3 ninth inning. Ramos earned his sixth save of the season in the win.

Alfonzo and Bowen each picked up two hits in the victory as the Curve drew even in the series at 2-2.

Altoona continues their week-long series at Portland on Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. RHP Wilber Dotel starts for the Curve with LHP Peyton Tolle slated to start for the Sea Dogs.

