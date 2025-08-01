Jones Ties Franchise Record With Four Walks, Patriots Swept In Doubleheader Against Richmond Friday

Somerset Patriots' Brendan Jones on game night

The Somerset Patriots were swept by the Richmond Flying Squirrels in their doubleheader at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Friday. Somerset lost game one 1-0 and lost game two 8-6.

Somerset was shutout for the sixth time this season in game one. The Patriots scored five unanswered runs in game two from innings five to seven. Somerset got swept in a doubleheader for the first time this season. The Patriots record falls to 10-4 in doubleheader games this year.

RHP Carlos Lagrange (4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 5 BB, 8 K) was tabbed with the loss in his eighth start with Somerset in game one.

Lagrange continues to lead the Yankees' minor league system and second in Minor League Baseball with 127 K. Lagrange also ranks tied for second among Yankee minor leaguers in W (8), fourth in AVG (.189), fifth in ERA (3.65), tied for fifth in GS (16), sixth in WHIP (1.17) and eighth in IP (86.1).

LHP Brock Selvidge (3.2 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 2 BB, 3 K) was tabbed with the loss in his eighth start with Somerset in game two.

DH/CF Brendan Jones (1-for-3, 2 R, 4 RBI, HR, 5 BB, K) smashed a three-run home run in game two and paced the team with five walks in the doubleheader.

Jones tied a Somerset Double-A franchise record with a career-high four walks in game two. Jones became the fourth Patriot in Double-A franchise history to walk four times in a single game and the last since Spencer Jones on 7/24/24 vs. POR. Over his last 18 games, dating back to 7/8 vs. NH, Jones is 16-for-57 (.281/.438/.702) with 15 R, 10 XBH (2 2B, 2 3B, 6 HR), 18 RBI, 16 BB, 6 SB and a 1.140 OPS. Jones ranks fifth among Yankees minor leaguers in R (61), sixth in RBI (57) and ninth in TB (133).

3B/3B Dylan Jasso (2-for-8, RBI, 2 K) slapped a multi-hit game, including an RBI single in the first inning of game two.

Jasso collected his 22nd two-hit game and 28th multi-hit game of the season, both leading the Patriots.

C Manuel Palencia (2-for-4, R, 2B, K) made his Double-A debut and recorded his first two Double-A hits.

