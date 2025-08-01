Rogers Fires Six Scoreless Innings in 2-1 Loss

August 1, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (14-16, 48-49) fell to the Altoona Curve (17-13, 48-51) 2-1 on Friday night in front of a sold-out crowd of 6,868 fans at Delta Dental Park. The Sea Dogs moved to 14-16 in the second half, and currently sit in fourth place in the Eastern League Northeast Division Standings.

LHP Dalton Rogers was exceptional in 6.0 shutout innings allowing three hits while walking two and striking out seven. Trailing Altoona 2-0 entering the bottom of the seventh, Portland's offense came to life. Brooks Brannon roped a one-out double and then scored on an RBI double by Karson Simas two batters later, which cut the deficit to 2-1.

Altoona started the scoring in the top of the seventh. Esmerlyn Valdez reached on a fielding error and then moved to second on a single by Omar Alfonzo. Jase Bowen followed with an RBI single that gave the Curve a 1-0 lead. After two consecutive putouts, Mike Jarvis reached on a dropped third strike which advanced Alfonzo to third and Bowen to second. Then another wild pitch brought home Alfonzo from third base to make the score 2-0.

RHP Valentin Linarez (5-2, 3.76 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 1.2 innings allowing one run on one hit while walking one and striking out two. RHP Jacob Webb (1-1, 0.00 ERA) was given the loss pitching 1.0 inning allowing two unearned runs while striking out one. RHP Wilkin Ramos earned his sixth save of the year pitching 1.1 perfect innings with a strikeout.

The Sea Dogs will continue their homestand with the Altoona Curve on Saturday August 2 at 6:00 PM. The Sea Dogs will hand the ball to LHP Payton Tolle (1-1, 1.96 ERA). Meanwhile, RHP Wilber Dotel (4-6, 4.82) will get the ball for the Curve.







