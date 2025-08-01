Senators Fall in 10 Innings to Rumble Ponies, 3-2

The Harrisburg Senators battled into extra innings Friday night but came up short, falling 3-2 to the first-place Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Mirabito Stadium.

Phillip Glasser provided the Senators' offense, driving in both runs, including a solo home run in the sixth and a go-ahead RBI single in the 10th inning. Delino DeShields scored the tiebreaking run in the 10th after advancing on a wild pitch.

Harrisburg carried a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the 10th, but Binghamton answered. Nick Lorusso's RBI single tied the game, and Jett Williams delivered a walk-off sacrifice fly to right to hand the Senators a tough loss.

Starter Adrian Sampson was excellent, tossing seven scoreless innings and allowing just three hits.







