Senators Fall in 10 Innings to Rumble Ponies, 3-2
August 1, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators battled into extra innings Friday night but came up short, falling 3-2 to the first-place Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Mirabito Stadium.
Phillip Glasser provided the Senators' offense, driving in both runs, including a solo home run in the sixth and a go-ahead RBI single in the 10th inning. Delino DeShields scored the tiebreaking run in the 10th after advancing on a wild pitch.
Harrisburg carried a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the 10th, but Binghamton answered. Nick Lorusso's RBI single tied the game, and Jett Williams delivered a walk-off sacrifice fly to right to hand the Senators a tough loss.
Starter Adrian Sampson was excellent, tossing seven scoreless innings and allowing just three hits.
