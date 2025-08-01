Gibson Fires Five Stellar Innings in Friday Night Loss to New Hampshire

BOWIE, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, on Friday night by a final score of 9-2 from Prince George's Stadium.

Chesapeake (12-18, 43-54) got out to an early lead when Jalen Vasquez doubled to lead off the third inning and Luis Valdez laid down a bunt. The throw to first got down the right field line, allowing Vasquez to score.

New Hampshire (12-17, 41-57) responded in the fourth when Victor Arias scored on a throwing error.

Baysox starter Trey Gibson allowed just one unearned run through five innings, where he struck out six and allowed only one hit and one walk. The Orioles No. 19 prospect lowered his ERA to 1.75 in 46.1 innings pitched at Double-A since joining the Baysox.

Fisher Cats starter Trey Yesavage and Pat Gallagher (W, 2-2) combined for seven innings of one-run ball and 13 strikeouts for New Hampshire.

Eddinson Paulino gave the Fisher Cats the lead in the sixth with a solo home run off Carter Rustad (L, 0-1). New Hampshire added one more with an RBI single from Ryan McCarty.

In the eighth, New Hampshire added three more in the eighth and three in the ninth on no hits and four errors.

The series continues tomorrow with a doubleheader at Prince George's Stadium. The Baysox will send Nestor German (3-5, 4.34) to the mound in game one and Levi Wells (0-5, 2.70) in game two. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 5:05, with game two approximately 30-40 minutes after.

