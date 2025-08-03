Butterworth Hits First Double-A Homer as Baysox Fall in Series Finale

August 3, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







BOWIE, MD. - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, dropped the series finale against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, by a final score of 9-4 on Sunday afternoon.

Following his trade from Toronto on Tuesday, Juaron Watts-Brown (L, 2-3) made his first start for Chesapeake (12-21, 44-57). He struck out six Fisher Cats in four innings of work while allowing six runs to score.

Victor Arias sent the first pitch of the game over the left field wall, giving New Hampshire the lead.

In the second, Frederick Bencosme lined a single back up the middle. The ball got past the centerfielder Dasan Brown, allowing Bencosme to circle the bases for Chesapeake's first run.

New Hampshire (15-17, 43-57) added two more in the third and Arias hit a two-run homer in the fourth to give New Hampshire a five-run lead on his second blast of the game.

In the bottom of the fourth, Brandon Butterworth hit his first Double-A home run off Fisher Cats starter Ryan Watson (W, 2-3). Since his debut yesterday, he is 5-for-11 with two extra base hits.

Trace Bright struck out six in four innings of bulk relief.

With Chesapeake down 9-4, Peter Van Loon came in for the ninth and retired the Fisher Cats in order. He has allowed just two runs in his last eight innings of work, bringing his season ERA to 2.23.

The Baysox will hit the road next week for a six-game series against the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch on Tuesday, August 5 is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. from Canal Park.

The next Baysox homestand is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, August 12 at 6:35 p.m. against the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, from Prince George's Stadium. Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from August 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.