Benge's Blast Leads Binghamton Past Harrisburg to Clinch Series

August 3, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Left fielder Carson Benge demolished a two-run home run in the sixth inning and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (23-10, 68-32) defeated the Harrisburg Senators, 2-0, in the series finale on Sunday at Mirabito Stadium. Binghamton won the series 4-2.

Binghamton did not have a hit through five innings. Center fielder Jett Williams led off the sixth inning with an infield single. Benge followed and belted a 427-foot two-run home run to right field, which put Binghamton ahead 2-0. It marked Benge's fifth home run over his last six games and his eighth home run in 26 games at the Double-A level.

Right-hander Jack Wenninger (9-6) pitched into the seventh inning and finished with three strikeouts and 6.0+ scoreless frames, despite issuing six hits and three walks. Wenninger earned his ninth win of the season. Wenninger stranded runners on the corners in the fourth inning and worked around a leadoff double in the frame.

Right-hander Joshua Cornielly finished the final three innings of the game and recorded his first save of the season and the first of his Double-A career. Cornielly recorded three strikeouts and allowed two hits over three scoreless frames in relief.

Harrisburg (14-18, 48-53) starter Jake Bennett twirled five no-hit innings with two strikeouts and issued three walks. Right-hander Hyun-il Choi (4-4) came in to relieve Bennett in the sixth inning and allowed back-to-back hits to Williams (single) and Benge (two-run home run).

The Rumble Ponies open a six-game road series against the Somerset Patriots (Double-A, New York Yankees) on Tuesday at TD Bank Ballpark. First pitch is set for 12 p.m. and the games will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Williams went 1-for-3 with a run and a walk...Third baseman Nick Lorusso doubled in the seventh inning and extended his hit streak to eight games, which ties a season-best.







