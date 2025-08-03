Early Homers Lead Sunday Victory

August 3, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

PORTLAND, ME. - Altoona matched their season-high with 11 runs scored on ten hits and earned a series split with the Portland Sea Dogs in an 11-4 win on Sunday afternoon.

Infielder Termarr Johnson got the Curve offense off to a hot start with a two-run homer in the first, an RBI triple in the third and a single in the seventh. Johnson fell a double shy of hitting for the cycle and was one of three Curve hitters to drive in three runs in the game.

Nick Cimillo recorded a two-homer game in the win, knocking a solo shot in the first and a two-run shot in the third. It was the first multi-homer game for the team since Dustin Peterson in 2024. It was Cimillo's second career two-homer game and first with Altoona.

Kervin Pichardo was the third hitter in the lineup to drive in three runs with key RBI hits in the third and seventh inning.

On the mound, Alessandro Ercolani tossed 3.2 innings of two-run ball and struck out three. Brandon Bidois was the first out of the bullpen with 1.1 scoreless innings of relief and struck out a pair. Bidois' outing was the 22nd time in 27 appearances this season with Greensboro and Altoona in which he was unscored upon. Justin Meis fired two scoreless innings and earned the win with four strikeouts in relief.

Sunday's game marked the fifth time this season that the Curve have scored at least ten runs in a game. The team picked up six extra-base hits in the win, the fourth time this year that they matched their season0high.

Altoona heads back to PNG Field to begin a six-game series with the Hartford Yard Goats on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. RHP Po-Yu Chen is slated to start for Altoona in the series opener.

Altoona heads back to PNG Field to begin a six-game series with the Hartford Yard Goats on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. RHP Po-Yu Chen is slated to start for Altoona in the series opener.







