Senators Shut out 2-0 in Series Finale in Binghamton

August 3, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The Harrisburg Senators were blanked 2-0 by the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Sunday late afternoon, dropping the series finale at Mirabito Stadium.

Phillip Glasser led the Senators' offense with three hits, including a double, while Branden Boissiere added two singles and Sam Brown had a double and a single. Harrisburg collected eight hits but went 0-for-10 with five runners in scoring position and stranding eight.

The game remained scoreless until the sixth inning, when Jett Williams singled and Carson Benge followed with a two-run homer off Hyun-il Choi. Jake Bennett threw five shutout innings for Harrisburg, allowing no hits and striking out two, but Choi (4-4) took the loss.







