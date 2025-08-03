Arias' Two Homers Lift New Hampshire to Fifth Straight Win

BOWIE, MD - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (15-17, 44-57) took down the Chesapeake Baysox (12-21, 43-57) at Prince George's Stadium on Sunday, 9-4. Facing his former teammate and new Baysox pitcher, Juaron Watts-Brown, New Hampshire designated hitter Victor Arias belted his first career Double-A homer on the first pitch of the game, and three innings later, Arias launched his second homer, a two-run blast, to help guide the Fisher Cats to their fifth straight win.

After Chesapeake tied Sunday's game in the bottom of the second inning at 1-1, Fisher Cats left fielder Je'Von Ward had a trip around the bases of his own in the top of the third inning. First baseman Charles McAdoo worked a two-out walk to set up Ward's triple and he came around to score on a Chesapeake fielding error, putting New Hampshire back in front, 3-1. The Fisher Cats plated three in the fourth and three in the fifth and led Sunday's game after five innings, 9-1.

Today's top takeaways:

DH Victor Arias launches two homers, including his first in Double-A

LF Je'Von Ward cracks first triple, records fourth multi-hit game with Fisher Cats

RHP Justin Kelly punches out two in scoreless relief outing

RHP Devereaux Harrison collects two strikeouts in Fisher Cats return

Fisher Cats bullpen keeps Baysox hitless over final 3-1/3 relief frames

New Hampshire bats pile on 10 hits with two three-run innings

Five days after being traded to Baltimore from Toronto, Watts-Brown (L, 2-3) made his first career Baysox start against his former team. The Fisher Cats tagged Watts-Brown for five earned runs on six hits in four innings of work before righty Trace Bright entered in the top of the fifth inning. Bright surrendered three runs on four hits and four walks, while striking out six in four innings of work.

It's the first time New Hampshire has rattled off five straight wins since they won six in a row from June 1 through June 7 behind a franchise-record 40.0 scoreless innings from the Fisher Cats staff.

New Hampshire starter Ryan Watson (W, 5-8) dealt 5-2/3 innings, allowing four runs, three earned, on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Righty Justin Kelly replaced Watson in the sixth and went on to toss 1-1/3 scoreless innings of relief with two punchouts. Chay Yeager pitched a scoreless bottom of the eighth inning with two strikeouts before Devereaux Harrison entered in the bottom of the ninth. Making his first Fisher Cats appearance since June 28 in Hartford, Harrison fanned two batters and walked one in one scoreless frame of relief.

Leading 3-1 in the top of the fourth inning, New Hampshire catcher Alex Stone roped a single that allowed center fielder Dasan Brown to score from first and make it a 4-1 game. Arias followed by turning around his second home run of the game, a 410-foot two-run shot that made it 6-1.

The Fisher Cats blew the game open with a three-run top of the fifth frame, highlighted by third baseman Alex De Jesus' bases-loaded single to extend New Hampshire's lead to 9-2.

Chesapeake plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, but both teams went on to exchange three scoreless frames to finalize the score at 9-4.

