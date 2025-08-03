Burgos Big Day Boosts Akron Past Erie 4-1

August 3, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Jorge Burgos homered as part of a three-hit game to guide the Akron RubberDucks past the Erie SeaWolves 4-1 on Sunday afternoon at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Burgos broke the 1-1 tie in the sixth. The RubberDucks first baseman launched the second pitch of the at-bat 374 feet into the bullpens to give Akron the 2-1 lead.

Mound Presence

Yorman Gómez allowed an unearned run in the first after an error and two singles but was lights out the rest of the way. In total, the right-hander struck out six over four and a third innings while allowing just the one run. Matt Jachec followed with a scoreless inning and two thirds. Ross Carver tossed two scoreless innings. Zane Morehouse worked a scoreless ninth to pick up the save.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks tied Erie in the third. Jonah Advincula singled to open the frame before advancing to second on a stolen base and third on a groundout. A wild pitch scored Advincula to tie the game at 1-1. After Burgos gave Akron the lead in the sixth, he extended that lead in the eighth. Burgos lined a single into right field to score Angel Genao from third. A passed ball and two wild pitches later, Burgos scored to make it 4-1 Akron.

Notebook

Burgos two RBI game gives him 71 RBI on the season, which passed Binghamton's Ryan Clifford for most in the Eastern League...Three different RubberDucks had multi-hit games including Genao, who recorded back-to-back two-hit games...Morehouse's eighth save ties him for third most in the EL...Akron split the final series of the season with Erie 3-3, the SeaWolves took the season series 10-8...Game Time: 2:47...Attendance: 3,972.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will have Monday off before welcoming the Chesapeake Baysox to Canal Park. The six-game series against the Baysox begins on Tuesday, August 5 at 12:05 p.m. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







