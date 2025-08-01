7 17 Credit Union and Akron RubberDucks Celebrate New Partnership and Community Spirit at Canal Park

Akron, OH - Community, connection, and hometown pride took center stage as 7 17 Credit Union and the Akron RubberDucks celebrated their ongoing partnership dedicated to making a meaningful impact across the Greater Akron area. As the Official Credit Union of the Akron RubberDucks, 7 17 is working alongside the team to bring added value and financial wellness to the forefront of the fan experience.

During a special evening on Thursday at Canal Park, co-hosted by 7 17 Credit Union and the Akron RubberDucks, fans, local leaders, and civic partners came together in celebration of shared values and a shared vision, all while enjoying the excitement of the RubberDucks' matchup against the Erie SeaWolves.

"Bringing people together is at the heart of what we do-and last night's celebration of our partnership with 7 17 Credit Union made that even more powerful," said RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander. "They're more than a financial institution-they lead with purpose and people. Their commitment to community perfectly reflects the values we live by at the RubberDucks."

The crowd was treated to a memorable appearance by Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jim Tressel, who threw out the ceremonial first pitch, symbolizing the spirit of teamwork and civic pride that defines Akron.

7 17 Credit Union also used the occasion to unveil the new Akron RubberDucks Visa® Credit Card - a card designed with fans in mind. With a low starting APR of just 7.17% and no fees for balance transfers, cash advances, or annual use, the card offers real value. Even more impactful, 7.17 cents from every transaction goes directly to local nonprofit programs supported by the RubberDucks, creating a built-in way to give back with every purchase.

"This partnership is about more than branding-it's about building something meaningful together," said John Demmler, President and CEO of 7 17 Credit Union. "We're honored to work alongside the RubberDucks to support initiatives that matter in the community, while offering real financial benefits to the people who live here."

7 17 Credit Union highlighted its Workplace Partner Program, which provides exclusive benefits to local employees and their families, most notably, significant mortgage savings through waived closing costs, making homeownership more accessible across the region.

Building on that commitment, the credit union emphasized a planned investment of approximately $100 million to support affordable housing initiatives throughout Northeast Ohio. In addition, 7 17 is preparing a $50 million investment in Greater Akron over the next five years, which includes opening nine full-service branches and ten micro-branches. These locations will feature Personal Teller Machines (PTMs), enabling members to connect directly with local banking representatives for a more personalized and convenient experience.

"We're proud to be part of something that brings people together," Demmler added. "From money matters to memories at the ballpark, it's all about supporting the community."

Thanks to the support of 7 17 Credit Union, fans can enjoy every moment of RubberDucks baseball all season long-whether cheering from the stands at Canal Park or tuning in on the road-by listening live on 640 WHLO.







