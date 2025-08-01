Lorusso Drives in Game-Tying Run, Scores Winning Run to Lead Binghamton Past Harrisburg

August 1, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (21-9, 66-31) defeated the Harrisburg Senators, 3-2, in 10 innings on Friday night at Mirabito Stadium, after shortstop Jett Williams hit a walk-off sacrifice fly that scored designated hitter Nick Lorusso.

Binghamton trailed 2-1 in the bottom of the 10th inning. Catcher Chris Suero was the automatic runner on second base and Lorusso drilled a game-tying RBI single to begin the frame, which made it 2-2, against right-hander Junior Santos (4-4). Lorusso extended his hit streak to six games.

Later in the frame, Lorusso advanced to second base on Nick Morabito's groundout. Lorusso got to third on a wild pitch and second baseman Wyatt Young drew a walk and stole second base. With runners on second and third base with one out, Williams drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly to right field that scored Lorusso.

It marked Binghamton's eighth walk-off win of the season and the Ponies improved to 3-1 in extra-inning games.

Binghamton trailed 1-0 going into the bottom of the ninth inning. Center fielder Carson Benge (3-for-4, R, 3B) hit a leadoff triple, which marked his third hit of the game, and later scored on third baseman Jacob Reimer's sacrifice fly that made it 1-1.

In the top of the 10th inning, Harrisburg (13-16, 47-51) regained the lead on left fielder Phillip Glasser's RBI single. Glasser also hit a solo home run in the sixth inning and drove in both of Harrisburg's runs.

Right-hander R.J. Gordon started for Binghamton and right-hander Adrian Sampson started for Harrisburg. Both starting pitchers tossed seven innings, and Gordon became the first Rumble Ponies' pitcher to turn in at least seven innings twice this season.

Gordon recorded six strikeouts over seven innings and allowed one run on four hits and one walk. The only run he allowed was on Glasser's home run, which led off the sixth inning.

Benge extended his hit streak to 11 games and on-base streak to 15 games and recorded his 11th multi-hit game with Binghamton and his 10th multi-hit game over his last 14 contests. He recorded his fourth game with at least three hits. Benge is tied for the longest hit streak for Binghamton this season, along with Nick Morabito's 11-game hit streak (May 10-23).

The Rumble Ponies continue their six-game home series against the Harrisburg Senators (Double-A, Washington Nationals) with a doubleheader on Saturday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. and the games will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: First baseman JT Schwartz (1-for-1, 2 BB) reached base three times and extended his hit streak to a season-long five games...Young (1-for-3, BB, SB) extended his hit streak to a season-long five games...Suero drew a walk in the fifth inning and extended his on-base streak to six games...Reimer drew a walk in the seventh inning and extended his on-base streak to five games...Left fielder D'Andre Smith singled in the ninth inning and extended his on-base streak to five games.







