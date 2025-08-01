Squirrels Snap Skid with Twinbill Sweep at Somerset

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Somerset Patriots twice on Friday night at TD Bank Ballpark, taking a 1-0 shutout in the first game before winning the second game, 8-6.

The Flying Squirrels (37-60-1, 16-14 second half) snapped a three-game losing streak with their first two wins of the series against the Patriots (53-47, 18-13). Richmond gained a half-game in the Southwest Division second-half standings and now trails Altoona by 1.5 games.

Game 1

Win: Jack Choate (3-5)

Loss: Carlos Lagrange (4-3)

Save: Tyler Myrick (8)

TOG: 2:05

Jack Choate, Will Bednar and Tyler Myrick combined for seven scoreless innings as the Flying Squirrels shut out the Patriots, 1-0, in Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader.

Choate (Win, 3-5) allowed three hits and struck out seven batters over five innings. After allowing a leadoff double in the sixth, Bednar struck out the next three batters for a scoreless frame.

In the seventh, Myrick (Save, 8) retired the Patriots in order in the seventh, ending the game with a strikeout. It was the 20th save of his Flying Squirrels career, moving him into a tie with Cody Hall (2013-14, '17) for sixth on the franchise's all-times saves list.

The Flying Squirrels scored the game's only run in the first inning. Bo Davidson led off with a single and moved to third on a pick-off attempt error. Victor Bericoto drove him in to score with a ground-rule double to right-center against Patriots starter Carlos Lagrange (Loss, 4-3).

The hit moved Bericoto into second place on the franchise's career RBI list with 118, passing Hunter Cole (2015-17).

Game 2

Win: Chris Wright (1-0)

Loss: Brock Selvidge (2-3)

Save: Evan Gates (5)

TOG: 2:41

Attendance: 5,764

In the second game of Friday's doubleheader, the Flying Squirrels jumped out to a big lead before holding off a late Patriots charge in an 8-6 win.

The Patriots struck for a run in the bottom of the first. Making his Double-A debut, Shane Rademacher walked leadoff batter Brendan Jones, who later scored on a single by Dylan Jasso. Rademacher got a double play and a flyout to limit the inning to one run.

In the top of the second, Scott Bandura was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and Carter Howell bunted for a single. Bandura advanced to third on a flyout and Howell stole second, setting up a two-run single by Onil Perez to give the Flying Squirrels a 2-1 lead against Patriots starter Brock Selvidge (Loss, 2-3).

On his single, Perez moved to second on the throw home and later took third on a wild pitch. Aeverson Arteaga brought him in to score with a sacrifice fly, extending the Richmond lead to 3-1.

In the bottom of the second, Somerset loaded the bases with two outs before Rademacher worked a popout from George Lombard Jr. to escape the jam.

In the top of the third, Victor Bericoto singled and Bandura beat out an infield single to put two runners on base. With two outs and two strikes, Howell followed with a three-run homer, his sixth of the season, to push the Flying Squirrels' lead to 6-1.

It was the 31st homer of Bericoto's Flying Squirrels career, moving home ahead of Jarrett Parker (2013-14) for third place on the Flying Squirrels' all-time home run list.

A two-out double by Diego Velasquez chased Selvidge in the top of the fourth inning. On the second pitch thrown by Somerset reliever Cole Ayers, Bericoto belted a two-run homer to open an 8-1 Richmond lead.

In the bottom of the fifth, Dylan Hecht issued a two-out, bases-loaded walk to plate a Somerset run, cutting the score to 8-2. Chris Wright (Win, 1-0) entered and walked in a run before stranding the bases full with a strikeout of Lombard.

Cameron Pferrer came in for his Double-A debut in the bottom of the seventh. After a groundout, the Patriots put two runners on base with singles. Pferrer struck out Burt for the second out, but Jones followed with a three-run homer to close the score to 8-6.

After Lombard reached with a walk, Evan Gates (Save, 5) entered to record the final out on a groundout.

In his Double-A debut, Rademacher threw 3.2 innings and allowed one run on three hits with two strikeouts.

The series continues on Saturday night. Left-hander John Michael Bertrand (4-7, 3.10) will start for Richmond opposed by Somerset right-hander Trent Sellers (1-4, 4.16). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at TD Bank Ballpark.

The Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond from August 12-17 to face the Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

