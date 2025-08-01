August 1, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

TIMELY HITTING LIFTS SEA DOGS OVER CURVE 2-1 The Portland Sea Dogs (14-15, 48-48) beat the Altoona Curve (17-13, 47-51) 2-1 on Thursday afternoon. Trailing Altoona 1-0 heading into the bottom of the third, Portland's offense jumpstarted. Marvin Alcantara worked a leadoff walk and then moved to third on a fielder's choice coupled with a missed catch error that allowed Karson Simas to reach base. The next batter Mikey Romero ripped an RBI single to tie the game at 1-1. James Tibbs III followed with a go-ahead RBI single that plated Simas to give the Sea Dogs a 2-1 lead.

GOODBYES ARE HARD The Boston Red Sox made one big move yesterday before the trade deadline ended by acquiring Dodgers RHP Dustin May in exchange for Boston's fifth and 29th overall prospects, Portland Sea Dogs outfielders Zach Ehrhard and James Tibbs III. Ehrhard slashed .227/.305/.412 with 13 doubles, one triple, and was tied for the team-high in home runs with eight over 58 games. Tibbs III hit .207 with two doubles, one triple, and one home run while adding seven RBI.

TAKE IT TO THE MAX Sea Dogs utility man Max Ferguson extended his hitting streak to six straight games (7/24-present) after going 1-3 in Thursday afternoon's win. Over the six-game stretch, he scored three runs while hitting .389 (7-for-18) with a double, two home runs, nine RBI, and has drawn three walks. On the season, Ferguson is now tied with Allan Castro for the team-high of active players in home runs with seven. The former Tennessee Volunteer has teed off on the Curve this season hitting three of his seven home runs against the Curve while recording seven RBI.

ROMERO PROMOTED TO WORCESTER Sea Dogs infielder and Boston's seventh overall prospect Mikey Romero has been promoted to Triple-Worcester after hitting at a .254 clip with 18 doubles, four triples, eight home runs, and 40 RBI over 66 games. In addition to his stats, Romero is the 10th member of the Sea Dogs to be promoted to Triple-A Worcester this season. He joins former 2025 Sea Dogs LHP Connelly Early, RHP David Sandlin, RHP Wyatt Olds, RHP Cooper Adams, RHP Isaac Coffey, RHP Alex Hoppe, RHP Tyler Uberstine, outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia, and outfielder Corey Rosier.

NEW GUY IN THE CLUBHOUSE OF Miguel Bleis was called up from High-A Greenville to Double-A Portland earlier today. During the 2025 campaign, Boston's 12th ranked prospect played in 77 games for Greenville while slashing .226 (65-for-287) with 15 doubles, one triple, while launching a team-high 13 home runs. He is the 10th member of the Greenville Drive to be promoted to Portland and make their Double-A debut this season. This will be his first stint at the Double-A level.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 1, 2017 - Portland scored three 2-out runs in the eighth inning to beat Richmond 4-3...Chad De La Guerra tied the game with a two-out double and Michael Chavis knocked in the game-winner with a single.

ON THE MOUND LHP Dalton Rogers makes his ninth start of the season, sporting a 2-3 record with a 4.94 ERA. His last start came on July 24 against Richmond, throwing 4.2 innings of one-run ball (earned) while giving up three hits, three walks and striking out six.







