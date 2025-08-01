Carrigg Steals Home But Reading Steals Win

August 1, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford, CT - Yard Goats starting pitcher Connor Staine worked six solid innings but the Reading Fightin Phils put together a two-out rally in the ninth inning to tie the game, and scored four runs in the 10th inning for a 6-3 win on Friday night at Dunkin' Park. Cole Carrigg gave Hartford an early lead with a leadoff single in the third inning, and then stole second and third base before stealing home to make it 1-0. The steal of home was his 40th of the season, the first Yard Goats player to steal 40 bases. Hartford stole six bases as a team. The Yard Goats will host Reading for a doubleheader on Saturday at 5:00 PM.

Staine was dominant for the Yard Goats. He went six innings and allowed just four hits and one run, his longest outing of the season. The right-hander retired the first seven batters of the game and 11 of the first 12 Fightin Phils.

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game off Reading starter Griff McGarry. Carrigg singled, stole second and third and then stole home plate in the third inning, giving the Yard Goats a 1-0 lead.

Staine worked three scoreless innings before Alex Binelas hit a solo home run in the fourth inning for the Fightin Phils, tying the score at 1-1.

Jared Thomas led off the sixth inning with a single, stole second base, and eventually scored on a wild pitch, giving the Yard Goats a 2-1 lead.

It was a 2-1 game with two-outs in the ninth before Reading put together three straight singles to tie the game off Welinton Herrera. Nick Dunn dropped a bloop single into left field and Caleb Ricketts scored and tied the game at 2-2.

The Fightin Phils scored four in the tenth when Aidan Miller hit an RBI double, then scored on a wild pitch before Caleb Ricketts and Dylan Campbell hit RBI singles, giving Reading a 6-2 lead.

The Yard Goats scored one in the tenth on an RBI single from Kent, but lost 6-3.

The Yard Goats continue their series against the Philadelphia Phillies affiliate, the Reading Fightin Phils, in a double header on Saturday, August 1st (first game 5 PM). It's Whalers Alumni Weekend! The games will be streamed on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app

WP: Jaydenn Estanista (1-0)

LP: Welinton Herrera (3-1)

Time: 2:57







