Curve Announce 2026 Home Schedule

CURVE, PA - The Altoona Curve are pleased to announce home dates for the 2026 season at Peoples Natural Gas Field, as well as season ticket information for the upcoming season. The Curve will play 69 home games at Peoples Natural Gas Field in 2026, and fans can now secure their seats for every home game.

"The announcement of next year's schedule is an exciting look at what the future holds and reinvigorates our team to come up with new fun ideas to bring people out to the ballpark," said Curve General Manager Nate Bowen. "We are looking forward to a strong finish to the 2025 season and to preparing to make the 2026 season another great one in Curve, Pa."

A full schedule for the 2026 season will be made available at a later date.

The home schedule features each Southwest Division opponent: Akron, Erie, Harrisburg, Richmond, and Chesapeake, in addition to two Northeast Division opponent; the Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) and Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox).

April features 12 home games at PNG Field with a three-game set at home with Harrisburg to open the season. After the team's first road trip of the season, the Curve will host the Portland Sea Dogs for a six-game set and wrap up the month with a week-long series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels that begins in April and ends in May. May features the longest homestand of the Curve season with the team hosting the Senators and Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers) for a 12-game set from May 12-24.

As the schedule turns to summer, the Curve will host the Cheseapeake Baysox and Reading Fightin Phils in June with week-long series against both clubs.

While the Curve will be on the road for July 4th week, PNG Field will proudly host a special event as part of the nationwide America250 celebration, commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States. Additional information on the event will be revealed at a later date.

July at PNG Field will feature ten Curve games with a week-long series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels from July 7-12 running into the All-Star break and the front end of a week-long series with Chesapeake from July 28-August 2.

August and September will feature divisional opponents, the Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians) and Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers) for the final 18 home games of the season.

2026 season ticket holders will enjoy brand new benefits to accompany the existing benefit package from the 2025 season. New benefits include:

Ability to opt-in for complimentary tickets to the July 3rd Fireworks Show and American's 250th Birthday Celebration A two-hour all-you-can-eat buffet for Curve home games on both April 16th and April 18th

Season ticket holders will still enjoy dozens of existing benefits, which include 20% off Merchandise all season long, discounts on single-game tickets and suite rentals, an opportunity to throw out a first pitch, early entrance into the stadium on gamedays, and more!

For tickets and more information on the 2025 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office.







