Burhenn's Gem, Briceño's Blasts Guide Wolves over Ducks

August 1, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (15-15, 60-39 overall) beat Akron (13-18, 56-43) 10-3 on Friday.

This marks the first time in SeaWolves history that the club has reached 60 wins in just 99 games.

Erie knocked out Akron starter Rorik Maltrud (L, 2-3) in the second inning. With one out, Maltrud walked Chris Meyers, hit Jake Holton, and walked Carlos Mendoza to load the bases. Ben Malgeri drew a bases-loaded walk, forcing home Meyers to make it 1-0. Danny Serretti's sacrifice fly made it 2-0. Max Clark added an RBI single to score Mendoza and make it 3-0. Davis Sharpe replaced Maltrud, and with Max Anderson batting, Sharpe threw an errant pickoff try to first base. It allowed Malgeri to score from third and extend the lead to 4-0.

In the third inning, Josue Briceño smacked a solo blast to center against Sharpe. His first Double-A homer made it 5-0.

In the fourth, Mendoza walked and stole second. Later, Sharpe tried to pick him off second, and the throw caromed into the left field. Mendoza scored on the error to make it 6-0.

In the seventh inning, Erie loaded the bases. Jake Holton batted against Zach Jacobs and drove a three-run triple to clear the bases and make it 9-0.

The SeaWolves got a season-best performance from Garrett Burhenn (W, 11-2). The right-hander turned in seven scoreless innings on 85 pitches. He scattered five singles, did not walk a batter, and struck out four hitters. He's the first SeaWolves starter to work past six innings this season.

In the eighth, Jordan Marks struggled. Tyresse Turner drew a leadoff walk. Travis Bazzana followed with an RBI double, making it 9-1. After Angel Genao had a one-out single, Marks threw a wild pitch to allow Bazzana to score and cut Erie's lead to 9-2.

Briceño clobbered his second homer of the game, a solo shot against Jacobs, in the eighth to make it 10-2.

Richard Guasch allowed a leadoff double to Jake Fox. He advanced on a wild pitch and scored on Briceño's throwing error, making it 10-3.

Erie and Akron continue their series on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. with Carlos Peña set to face Tommy Mace.

