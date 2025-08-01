Trey Day: Top Prospects Set for Friday Night Duel

August 1, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (11-16, 40-57) square off with the Chesapeake Baysox (12-17, 43-53) at Prince George's Stadium at 7:05 PM EDT on Friday night. The Fisher Cats and Baysox's Thursday night contest was postponed to Saturday as the two teams commence with their regularly scheduled Friday night game.

LAST TIME OUT

The Fisher Cats and Baysox are set to play a doubleheader on Saturday, with game one starting at 5:05 PM EDT. New Hampshire got back in the win column with a 7-5 win on Wednesday afternoon.

After falling behind 2-0, New Hampshire scored five unanswered runs thanks to a solo homer from Devonte Brown and run-scoring hits from Ryan McCarty and Cade Doughty. Doughty extended his hit streak to 11 games, his longest hit streak in professional baseball.

Starter Grant Rogers (W, 4-6) earned the win, allowing four runs in 5-2/3 innings of work. Reliever Conor Larkin worked around two base runners in the top of the ninth to secure his team-leading fifth save of the year.

PITCHING MATCHUP

New Hampshire's Trey Yesavage (1-1, 5.14 ERA) gets the ball for his seventh Double-A start and first against the Baysox. Yesavage has made one start since representing the Blue Jays at the All-Star Futures Game at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. The righty fanned five batters and retired every batter he faced in a four-inning effort against Hartford on July 26. Yesavage tossed just 48 pitches in the Fisher Cats' 6-0 win in Manchester. Yesavage (TOR No. 2, MLB No. 50, MLB Pipeline) is Toronto's organizational leader, having collected 116 strikeouts across three levels in the Blue Jays' system this year. He started the season by punching out 55 batters in seven starts with Single-A Dunedin before racking up 33 more strikeouts across four games with High-A Vancouver. Through six starts with New Hampshire, Yesavage has 28 strikeouts to 11 walks in 21 innings pitched. Going into his last start, Yesavage had allowed seven runs in 5-1/3 innings over his previous two outings, both against Portland.

Chesapeake's Trey Gibson (3-2, 1.96 ERA) will make his ninth start for the Baysox this season. He began the year with High-A Aberdeen and made nine appearances before he was called up to Double-A Chesapeake on June 3. Gibson went 1-2 with a 5.12 earned run average and 67 strikeouts to 14 walks over 38-2/3 innings pitched for the IronBirds. Through eight games with the Baysox, Gibson has piled on 53 strikeouts and 17 walks in 41-1/3 innings pitched. Gibson ranks third amongst all minor league pitchers with 120 strikeouts across 17 total appearances. Only Binghamton's Jonah Tong and Tulsa's (AA, LAD) Patrick Copen have more punchouts with 146 and 123, respectively. Baltimore's No. 19 prospect (MLB Pipeline) is coming off his most dominant start at the Double-A level, firing seven scoreless innings with eight strikeouts and no walks in Chesapeake's 7-0 win in Altoona on July 25.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

August 1, 2021- New Hampshire made it four of six in Portland to win the series with the Sea Dogs, 7-6. Max Castillo had the quality start, allowing three runs in six innings, and Nick Podkul went 2-for-2 with three RBIs. Portland threatened with three runs in the bottom of the ninth, but Emerson Jimenez came out of the pen to get the final out and his first New Hampshire save.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The Fisher Cats and Baysox are set for a doubleheader starting at 5:05 PM EDT on Saturday.







