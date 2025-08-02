Cats, Baysox Set for Saturday Doubleheader

August 2, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (12-17, 41-57) and Chesapeake Baysox (12-18, 43-54) will play a doubleheader at Prince George's Stadium with game one starting at 5:05 PM EDT on Saturday.

LAST NIGHT

New Hampshire's Trey Yesavage collected a new Double-A high nine strikeouts in four innings pitched as the Fisher Cats took advantage of six Chesapeake fielding errors en route to a 9-2 win on Friday night. Pat Gallagher, Chay Yeager and Johnathan Lavallee followed Yesavage by holding the Baysox to one run and three hits and combined to bring the strikeout total to 16.

Tied 1-1 in the top of the sixth inning, Eddinson Paulino crushed his 10th homer of the season to give the Cats a 2-1 lead. Since returning from the injured list on July 22, Paulino is hitting .375 with four homers and seven runs driven in. He joined Charles McAdoo and Jace Bohrofen as the only other Fisher Cats hitters with 10 homers this season.

Despite knocking just one hit after that, New Hampshire scored seven unanswered runs as one of the Fisher Cats' nine runs was charged to Chesapeake pitching.

PITCHING MATCHUP

New Hampshire's Rafael Sánchez (2-5, 5.35 ERA) will make his 13th start and 19th appearance for the Fisher Cats this year. Sánchez started the year in the Fisher Cats rotation as each of his first 11 appearances were starts. The righty is 2-4 with a 5.44 earned run average over 51-2/3 innings pitched as a starter, compared to an 0-1 record and 5.02 ERA in six relief outings. Sánchez joined the Fisher Cats at the end of the 2024 season and made four starts, pitching to a 2.28 ERA over four starts. The Antilla, Cuba product was signed by Toronto in May of 2022 and made his professional debut in the Dominican Summer League in June. He climbed to High-A Vancouver by the end of the 2023 season before receiving the promotion to Double-A New Hampshire in September of 2024.

Right-hander Nestor German (3-5, 4.34 ERA) is Chesapeake's game one starter and will make his 13th appearance for the Baysox this season. He began the year with High-A Aberdeen and pitched to a 3.60 earned run average with 37 strikeouts to 10 walks over six starts for the IronBirds. German was called up to Double-A Chesapeake on May 13 before making his Double-A debut on May 16 against Akron. In his debut, German dealt 5-2/3 scoreless innings, holding the RubberDucks to four hits and two walks, with six punchouts. German was tagged for five runs across his next two starts before rattling off two consecutive scoreless starts to open the month of June. In a rain-shortened game on June 13 against Harrisburg, German pitched a complete-game shutout and allowed one hit in the Baysox's 3-0 win over the Senators. In his last start, German racked up 10 strikeouts and secured his second quality start in Double-A by holding Altoona to two runs in six innings pitched in Chesapeake's 6-1 loss to the Curve.

Game 2

Fisher Cats righty Alex Amalfi (5-6, 5.05 ERA) is set for his 27th outing and fourth start of the season in game two on Saturday night. Amalfi is the team-leader in strikeouts with 68 over his 51-2/3 innings of work. Saturday will be his first start since July 12 in Somerset, where Amalfi tossed three innings, allowing two runs on two hits with four strikeouts. It was Amalfi's first start since April 30, and he now owns a 0-1 record with a 5.40 earned run average across 8-1/3 innings as a starter. The right-hander is in his third full season of professional baseball after inking a minor league deal with Toronto in July of 2022. The Ashland, Massachusetts, native had finished up his junior year at UMass Boston before joining the Blue Jays organization in 2022.

Chesapeake's Levi Wells (0-5, 2.70 ERA) will make his 17th start of the season in game two of Saturday's doubleheader. Wells is in his second summer of professional baseball and spent the entirety of the 2024 campaign with High-A Aberdeen. In 21 starts for the IronBirds, Wells went 0-9 with a 6.71 earned run average and 74 strikeouts to 30 walks over 60-1/3 innings pitched. The righty broke camp with the Baysox and has 56 strikeouts to 17 walks across 60 innings pitched this year. Wells was drafted in the fourth round of the 2023 MLB Draft, out of Texas State, where he enjoyed a two-year career. He started his collegiate career in 2021 at Texas Tech before transferring in 2022. Entering his 38th career appearance, the La Porte, Texas native is still in search of his first professional win.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

August 2, 2024- Lazaro Estrada allowed just one hit in five scoreless innings as the Fisher Cats won 7-3 at Binghamton. The game was scoreless into the sixth when Alex De Jesus doubled in the first run. A pair of bases-loaded walks to Rainer Nunez and Yohendrick Piñango made it 3-0, and Josh Rivera added a sacrifice fly in the frame. Andres Sosa homered in the ninth as the Fisher Cat built a 7-0 lead.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The Fisher Cats and Baysox wrap up their six-game series with a 1:05 PM EDT first pitch on Sunday afternoon.







