Mark Leiter Jr. Currently Scheduled to Rehab with Somerset Patriots on Saturday

August 2, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release







Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees are currently scheduling for RHP Mark Leiter Jr. to commence an MLB rehab assignment with the Somerset Patriots on Saturday, August 2. The Patriots take on the Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants) at TD Bank Ballpark at 7:05 pm.

The Yankees placed Leiter Jr. on the injured list on 7/7/25 with a left fibular head stress fracture. Prior to the injury, Leiter Jr. was 4-6 with a 4.46 ERA, 46 K and 2 SV over 34.1 IP in 41 relief appearances this season.

Originally drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 22 nd Round of the 2013 MLB Draft, the Yankees acquired Leiter Jr. in a trade with the Chicago Cubs in exchange for two former Somerset Patriots SS Benjamin Cowles and RHP Jack Neely on 7/30/24.

For his six-year MLB career, Leiter Jr. has a 14-28 record, 4.55 ERA, 9 SV and 388 K in 338.1 IP over 252 games (15 starts) for the Phillies (2017-2018), Toronto Blue Jays (2018), Cubs (2022-2024) and Yankees (2024- Present).

Leiter Jr. has played for Somerset before as part of the team's SOMERSET Professional Baseball League in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was one of the standouts of the league when he went 1-1 with a 1.55 ERA and 31 K over 29 IP.

Leiter Jr. will become the 11 th Yankee to rehab with Somerset in 2025 and the 45 th overall since the team became the Double-A affiliate in 2021.







