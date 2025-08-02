Sellers, Leiter Jr. Shove in Black Yankees Win over Richmond Saturday

Somerset Patriots pitcher Mark Leiter, Jr.

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels in game five of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Saturday by a score of 3-1.

The Somerset Patriots dressed as the "New York Black Yankees" for the first and only time this season. The Patriots are 1-2 in their New York Black Yankees identity since the identity debuted in 2024. In the second half, the Patriots are 12- 8 in 20 games that have been decided by three runs or fewer.

RHP Trent Sellers (5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 K) earned the win in his 18th start of the season.

In eight starts at home this season, Sellers has thrown 37.0 IP over which he has posted a 2.92 ERA. Sellers has recorded a 5.35 ERA in nine starts on the road.

RHP Mark Leiter Jr. (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K) made his first appearance with Somerset on Major League rehab.

Leiter Jr. is the 11th member of the Yankees to rehab with Double-A Somerset. Leiter Jr. threw 16 pitches, 8 of them strikes.

RHP Indigo Diaz (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K) fired a scoreless ninth inning to collect his fourth save of the season.

Since the start of July, Diaz has not allowed an earned run in 10.2 IP over which he has allowed 4 H, 4 BB and striking out 9. Since 5/11 @AKR, Diaz has thrown 27.0 IP over which he has allowed 9 H, 1 ER, 11 BB and recorded 24 K. In those 22 games, Diaz has posted 0.33 ERA, a 0.74 WHIP and a .103 BA.

1B Dylan Jasso (2-for-4, RBI, 2 K) was one of two Patriots with a two-hit game.

Jasso collected his 23rd two-hit game and his 29th multi-hit game of the season. Since 7/11, Jasso is 25-for-71 (.352/.361/.465) with 9 RBI, 8 R, 5 XBH and 1 BB

C Tomas Frick (2-for-4, RBI) collected his first two-hit game at Double-A.

